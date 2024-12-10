Luigi Mangione Scuffles With Cops and Shouts Grievances as He Arrives at Court After Arrest

Upon arriving at the courthouse, the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect appeared to yell: "This is completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!" before he was forced inside the building.

Mangione was taken into custody Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee recognized him from police flyers, according to a criminal affidavit.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to online records, as he's accused of shooting Brian Thompson in New York in a brazen crime caught on camera.

Mangione was also denied bail Tuesday.