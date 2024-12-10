Luigi Mangione Scuffles With Cops and Shouts Grievances as He Arrives at Court After Arrest
Luigi Mangione made sure his message was heard by all watching following his arrest.
Luigi Mangione went berserk and screamed and struggled with police as he arrived at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, for an extradition hearing.
The 26-year-old was led away in handcuffs while he yelled a message to all those watching him following his arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Upon arriving at the courthouse, the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect appeared to yell: "This is completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!" before he was forced inside the building.
Mangione was taken into custody Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee recognized him from police flyers, according to a criminal affidavit.
He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to online records, as he's accused of shooting Brian Thompson in New York in a brazen crime caught on camera.
Mangione was also denied bail Tuesday.
When taken into custody, Mangione was said to have several fake IDs, as well as a similar gun and suppressor as the one used to gun down Thompson in Manhattan.
He also reportedly singled out UnitedHealthcare in a 262-page "manifesto" he was carrying when he was arrested.
"These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done," Mangione wrote, slamming America's insurance industry.
Mangione is accused of shooting and killing Thompson on a New York City block.
Thompson was believed to be targeted by the suspect after surveillance footage captured the shooter loitering outside a hotel while several pedestrians passed by. When Thompson approached, the shooter stepped out and gunned him down.
The suspect then proceeded to make his getaway on bike.
Mangione was held under maximum security at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania before his court appearance.
The suspect, who just eight years ago was giving a high school valedictorian speech at Gilman School - an expensive private boys' school in Maryland - has now been confronted with a very different lifestyle while behind bars.
Among the rules Mangione will face include only three meals daily will be provided, and his hair must be "maintained in a manner that does not pose a concern relating to the health, safety, and security of the facility".
The suspect may also have his "bodily hair searched for security and safety purposes".
Before the crime, Mangione had been in regular contact with friends and family until about six months ago when he suddenly went "dark" and stopped communicating with them.
A former roommate of his said Mangione mentioned going under the radar: "I remember he said he had a back issue, and he was hoping to get stronger in Hawaii.
"It was really traumatic and difficult." He added Mangione had sent him X-ray images of his spine, saying: "It looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine."
The baby-face suspect was in court on Monday for a preliminary arraignment on gun charges after being arrested in Pennsylvania. He's likely to be extradited to New York Tuesday to face charges there.
