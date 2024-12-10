Inside UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect’s New Prison Life: Bodily Hair Searches and Limited Phone Calls

The 26-year-old was taken into custody Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona after an employee recognized him from police flyers, according to a criminal affidavit.

Mangione was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to online records, as he's accused of shooting Thompson in New York in a brazen crime caught on camera.

The baby-faced suspect, who just eight years ago was giving a high school valedictorian speech at Gilman School - an expensive private boys' school in Maryland - will have a completely different experience behind bars.