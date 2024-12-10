Inside UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect’s New Prison Life: Bodily Hair Searches and Limited Phone Calls
Luigi Mangione will be experiencing a whole different life while behind bars following his arrest.
Luigi Mangione's life will now be dramatically different with limited freedom after he was taken into custody on Monday.
The UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder suspect is being held under maximum security at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 26-year-old was taken into custody Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona after an employee recognized him from police flyers, according to a criminal affidavit.
Mangione was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to online records, as he's accused of shooting Thompson in New York in a brazen crime caught on camera.
The baby-faced suspect, who just eight years ago was giving a high school valedictorian speech at Gilman School - an expensive private boys' school in Maryland - will have a completely different experience behind bars.
While in SCI Huntingdon - opened in 1889 - Mangione is expected to be randomly searched "before and after every contact visit", according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania - Department of Corrections handbook.
Mangione will also have limited privileges including cable TV - which he must pay to view. Only three meals daily will be provided, and his hair must be "maintained in a manner that does not pose a concern relating to the health, safety, and security of the facility".
The suspect may also have his "bodily hair searched for security and safety purposes".
Mangione is barred from sending any letters to "former inmates, parolees, probationers, co-defendants", and his incoming mail will also be looked at by prison staff before it is handed to him. According to the handbook, his time spent on the phone will be "limited to a specified amount of time".
The handbook reads: "When your time is up, you must hang up the phone and let the next scheduled person use the phone."
In other to stay fit, Mangione will have "scheduled periods for general indoor recreation and outdoors depending on the weather".
Mangione will also have to work while behind bars, as his job performance and conduct will be "evaluated periodically and the evaluation" will become part of his record.
The suspect is from a prominent family in Maryland and studied at the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated in 2020 with a master's and bachelor's degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics.
When taken into custody, Mangione was said to have several fake IDs, as well as a similar gun and suppressor as the one used to gun down Thompson in Manhattan.
He also reportedly singled out UnitedHealthcare in a sprawling 262-page "manifesto" he was carrying when he was arrested.
Blasting America's insurance industry in the document, he fumed in handwritten scrawl: "These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."
Before the crime, Mangione had been in regular contact with friends and family until about six months ago when he suddenly went "dark" and stopped communicating with them.
One of his former roommates said Mangione mentioned going under the radar: "I remember he said he had a back issue, and he was hoping to get stronger in Hawaii.
"It was really traumatic and difficult." He added Mangione had sent him X-ray images of his spine, saying: "It looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine."
Mangione is also said to have used psychedelics and magic mushrooms as he tried to recover from his surgery.
At Mangione's arraignment in Pennsylvania on Monday when a judge asked him whether he was in contact with his family he replied: "Until recently".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.