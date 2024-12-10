Rapper Nas 'Exposed' Jay-Z in 2002 Diss Track, New Claims Say

An unnamed female celebrity was also said to have been in the room at an MTV VMAs after-party in New York on September 7, 2000.

The lawsuit, filed against Diddy, 55, in October, was resubmitted on Sunday to also list Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z as a defendant.

The accuser, named only as Jane Doe, says in her suit she wanted to attend the event as it was on her "bucket list" and "believed she could gain entry".

A limo driver who said they worked for Combs was said to have told her Diddy "liked younger girls" and said she "fit what Diddy was looking for".

Finally gaining admittance to the party, the accuser said she took a drink that had a "reddish-yellow mixture" that "tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter" and started to feel "woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".

She apparently went to lie down in an empty bedroom with Diddy, Jay-Z and a female celebrity referred to only as 'Celebrity B' in the suit.

The accuser added said Combs "aggressively" approached her with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and declared: "You are ready to party!"