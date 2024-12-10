Rapper Nas 'Exposed' Jay-Z in 2002 Diss Track, New Claims Say
Nas may have referred to the alleged rape years ago.
Clues to Jay-Z's alleged sordid past could have been hiding in plain site, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The star rapper, real name Shawn Corey Carter, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.
Fans were shocked when Jay-Z was revealed as the unidentified male celebrity initially accused of raping a then 13-year-old girl more than 24 years ago.
The 99 Problems hitmaker, 55, was named in an anonymous lawsuit alleging he took turns in the attack with Sean "Diddy" Combs.
But some of the musicians colleagues may have previously hinted they long knew the truth. Internet sleuths have been pouring over old rap songs and music, and have stumbled across some interesting lyrics in an old Nas track.
The 2014 song U Gotta Love It features diss lyrics about an unnamed person pursuing some possibly coded poultry.
"See n----- in blast, there goes a loud difference/Coke sniffing, tapping 13 year old chickens/You can’t be a kingpin when you snitching/ Regardless, we still make you a target."
Many online now equate the "13-year-old chickens" line as an indirect reference to Jay-Z, with whom Nas had a long-standing feud.
On YouTube, one person commented: "Welp, in todays news Jay-Z allegation (are) wild. Guess everyone knew."
Another person, who only found the song because of the allegations, reflected: "Damn this song is sick. I say we make this song the anthem in the end of Diddys and Jay-Z end documentaries."
While a third person simply reacted with suspicious emojis.
An unnamed female celebrity was also said to have been in the room at an MTV VMAs after-party in New York on September 7, 2000.
The lawsuit, filed against Diddy, 55, in October, was resubmitted on Sunday to also list Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z as a defendant.
The accuser, named only as Jane Doe, says in her suit she wanted to attend the event as it was on her "bucket list" and "believed she could gain entry".
A limo driver who said they worked for Combs was said to have told her Diddy "liked younger girls" and said she "fit what Diddy was looking for".
Finally gaining admittance to the party, the accuser said she took a drink that had a "reddish-yellow mixture" that "tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter" and started to feel "woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".
She apparently went to lie down in an empty bedroom with Diddy, Jay-Z and a female celebrity referred to only as 'Celebrity B' in the suit.
The accuser added said Combs "aggressively" approached her with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and declared: "You are ready to party!"
She then alleged in the lawsuit Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z is alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".
The accuser said Jay-Z "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".
Her suit added: "After (Jay-Z) finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."
The woman is asking for unspecified damages in the suit, which had been filed under New York state's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.
Jay-Z fired back almost immediately, demanding to know the name of his accuser, and slamming Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee for extorsion and blackmail.
The rapper wrote online: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!
"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."
