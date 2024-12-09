Jay-Z Rape Bombshell Latest: Rapper to Hold Crunch Talks With Beyoncé and Their 3 Kids Over 'Heinous' Claim He Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Girl With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Jay-Z has now furiously denying the claims as a "shakedown" and told how he will be sitting down with Beyoncé, 43, in his emotional reaction.

The billionaire added he was devastated their three children – Blue Ivy, 12, and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sri Carter – will have to hear about the allegation.

He hit back: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

Jay Z also launched a raging attack on the lawyer Tony Buzbee who is representing Jane Doe – along with more than 100 alleged victims of Combs' who have launched civil suits accusing the rapper of abuse since he was arrested in September on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

He added: "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee.

"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion.

"So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!

"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?'

"These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!

"I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over.

"I'm more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! "Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.

"My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.

"I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games.

"We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.

"Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.

"I look forward to showing you just how different I am."

The woman accusing Jay-Z claims he and Combs assaulted her during an afterparty following the MTV VMAs on September 7, 2000, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

She says in her suit she wanted to attend the event as it was on her "bucket list" and "believed she could gain entry".

Ms Doe "approached several limousine drivers parked nearby and attempted to talk her way" into either the event or its afterparties.

The accuser said in the lawsuit a limo driver who said they worked for Combs told her he "liked younger girls" and said she "fit what Diddy was looking for".

The driver then allegedly said he would return to pick her up after dropping Combs off at the location of the bash.

The accuser said she arrived at "what she believed to be a large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway" after a 20-minute drive and was told to sign her name to a document she "now believes to have been a non-disclosure agreement" – of which she didn't receive a copy.

She said the party was packed with celebrities and she saw widespread use of marijuana and cocaine.

The accuser added she took a drink that had a "reddish-yellow mixture" that "tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter" and started to feel "woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".

She apparently lay down in an empty bedroom before Combs, Jay-Z and a female celebrity referred to as 'Celebrity B' in the suit.

The accuser added said Combs "aggressively" approached her with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and declared: "You are ready to party!"