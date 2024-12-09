Jay-Z Rape Bombshell Latest: Rapper to Hold Crunch Talks With Beyoncé and Their 3 Kids Over 'Heinous' Claim He Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Girl With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Rape-accused Jay-Z has revealed he will sit down with his wife Beyoncé for emergency talks to explain a bombshell civil lawsuit that accuses him of sexually assaulting a drugged and terrified 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 99 Problems rapper-turned business mogul is said to have been sent "reeling" by the allegation, which came from an accuser who identifies herself only as Jane Doe in the legal documents.
She claims the double-rape took place at a party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards – and also involved a female celebrity who allegedly stood by and watched her get attacked and raped.
Her lawsuit was first lodged at New York's Southern District in October against Combs, but a new refiling made on Sunday December 8 named 55-year-old Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, as the other celebrity allegedly involved in the attack.
Jay-Z has now furiously denying the claims as a "shakedown" and told how he will be sitting down with Beyoncé, 43, in his emotional reaction.
The billionaire added he was devastated their three children – Blue Ivy, 12, and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sri Carter – will have to hear about the allegation.
He hit back: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.
"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."
Jay Z also launched a raging attack on the lawyer Tony Buzbee who is representing Jane Doe – along with more than 100 alleged victims of Combs' who have launched civil suits accusing the rapper of abuse since he was arrested in September on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
He added: "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee.
"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.
"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion.
"So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!
"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!
"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?'
"These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!
"I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over.
"I'm more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! "Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.
"My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.
"I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games.
"We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.
"Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.
"I look forward to showing you just how different I am."
The woman accusing Jay-Z claims he and Combs assaulted her during an afterparty following the MTV VMAs on September 7, 2000, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
She says in her suit she wanted to attend the event as it was on her "bucket list" and "believed she could gain entry".
Ms Doe "approached several limousine drivers parked nearby and attempted to talk her way" into either the event or its afterparties.
The accuser said in the lawsuit a limo driver who said they worked for Combs told her he "liked younger girls" and said she "fit what Diddy was looking for".
The driver then allegedly said he would return to pick her up after dropping Combs off at the location of the bash.
The accuser said she arrived at "what she believed to be a large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway" after a 20-minute drive and was told to sign her name to a document she "now believes to have been a non-disclosure agreement" – of which she didn't receive a copy.
She said the party was packed with celebrities and she saw widespread use of marijuana and cocaine.
The accuser added she took a drink that had a "reddish-yellow mixture" that "tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter" and started to feel "woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".
She apparently lay down in an empty bedroom before Combs, Jay-Z and a female celebrity referred to as 'Celebrity B' in the suit.
The accuser added said Combs "aggressively" approached her with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and declared: "You are ready to party!"
The accuser said in the lawsuit that Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z is alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented"
She said he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".
Her suit added: "After (Jay-Z) finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."
It adds: "Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice."
She also said Combs tried to force her to perform oral sex on him – prompting her to fight back, punch out and hit the rapper in the neck.
Ms Doe added she finally escape the property and retraced the route taken by the limo driver before she reached a gas station and called her father to pick her up.
She said she then "fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life".
The accuser is said to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and a seizure disorder caused by "stress and trauma".
She also apparently has had "difficulty maintaining normal relationships and lives largely withdrawn from society".
Ms Doe is asking for unspecified damages in the suit, which had been filed under New York state's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.
Attorney Tony Buzbee says in the amended lawsuit filed on behalf of the alleged victim his legal firm had previously sent Jay-Z a letter seeking to mediate a settlement.
He added the rapper responded to the letter by filing a lawsuit against him and "orchestrating a conspiracy of harassment" against him and other lawyers in his firm – which he says was designed to silence his client. In a post on social media, Buzbee added the alleged rape victim he is representing "never demanded a penny" from Jay-Z.
He added she sought only a confidential mediation".
Buzbee last week filed a lawsuit against law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, whose lawyers represent Combs and Jay-Z, accusing the firm's legal team of harassing his colleagues, his clients and his family.
The timeframe of the alleged 2000 incident appears to align with when Jay-Z and Beyoncé's relationship began getting serious.
Beyoncé told Seventeen magazine that she initially met Jay-Z at the age of 18, adding to Oprah Winfrey on OWN in 2013: "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates.
"We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone (who) is honest."
By November 2001, they were seen with one another on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine, with Jay-Z telling the publication they were "just beginning to try to date each other".
He added: "She's a charming Southern girl, you know... but I would have definitely had to be this cool."
Combs, who is being held at the brutal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has denied all of the allegations against him including the one involving Jay-Z.
His attorneys released a statement on Sunday 8 December branding Buzbee's latest lawsuit another of his "shameless publicity stunts".
They added: "This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr Combs.
"As his legal team has said before, Mr Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor."
