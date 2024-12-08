Taylor Swift Weighs in On Showbiz's Most Brutal Feud By Giving Brutal Reaction to Her Singer Matty Healy's Threat to Slap Rapper Azealia Banks

The controversial rock star commented on one of Bank's posts on X and wrote: "Talk to me like that. I'm not gonna side-eye you at an awards do I'll f------ slap you so hard I'll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b---- calls a wig has ever flown."

The language and aggression in Healy's comments allegedly didn't sit well with Swift.

A source claimed: "There is a reason why Taylor didn't get deeply involved with him after her split from Joe Alwyn.

"She has known Matty a very long time and she had worked with him professionally, but she is no longer in communication with him."