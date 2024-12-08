Taylor Swift Weighs in On Showbiz's Most Brutal Feud By Giving Brutal Reaction to Her Singer Matty Healy's Threat to Slap Rapper Azealia Banks
Taylor Swift was allegedly "disappointed" at her ex Matty Healy for saying he would slap Azealia Banks during a heated fight on X.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Healy, the 35-year-old frontman of The 1975, threatened Banks after she made public remarks about him and his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel.
The controversial rock star commented on one of Bank's posts on X and wrote: "Talk to me like that. I'm not gonna side-eye you at an awards do I'll f------ slap you so hard I'll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b---- calls a wig has ever flown."
The language and aggression in Healy's comments allegedly didn't sit well with Swift.
A source claimed: "There is a reason why Taylor didn't get deeply involved with him after her split from Joe Alwyn.
"She has known Matty a very long time and she had worked with him professionally, but she is no longer in communication with him."
The insider said Swift believes "in no way" should a man ever threaten to harm a woman, or anyone else for that matter.
They said: "He is facing demons clearly. Taylor knows his family as well, and everyone just really hopes that he gets the help he needs before it is too late.
A second source told The Daily Mail: "Taylor is disappointed by Matty's recent behavior and it has kind of reaffirmed that moving on from him was the right decision.
"She was shocked that he threatened to assault Azealia."
The heated online confrontation started when Banks criticized Charlie XCX, the pop superstar fiancée of Matty's 1975 bandmate George Daniel.
She wrote: "Charli used to be sooo pretty. Ugh."
Healy wrote a scathing response: "All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you're so talented, but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro."
He then came to the defense of his own fiancée and wrote: "And on that point, if I see one little s--- bag Twitter barista say ONE thing about my Gabi, EVER, I will use my mental illness to full effect and I will dox and f--- you up. I'm so over pretending to have different standards online cos it's 'not real'. Well, a f----- slap is."
Azealia threatened to sue The 1975's singer over his threat, leading him to release a groveling apology on his band's Reddit page, telling fans he had "let himself down" and that he felt "gross" for having "acted violent".
He wrote: "What a bad day, I really let myself down. I have worked so hard to move past these impulsive, self-destructive and honestly quite volatile outbursts I have.
"I'm constantly making trouble for myself for no reason, I come back to social media after depressive episodes (which is NOT an excuse) because I often become sober, so as an addict, when I'm not using, I pick up social media my new way of 'consuming' and changing how I feel.
"I just feel dreadful about how I acted violent – I think Azealia and all obvious flawed people all deep down have a heart and I hate that I have contributed to her mental fragility. She's a human.
"This cultural discourse has become so violent in general. I don't wanna act like I regret who I am or who I have been. But Tbh, at this point, I feel gross even having said anything negative ever about anything – if it's contributed to this culture."