Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp's Lookalike Son Jack's Secret Life: How He Grafts as Lowly Bartender in Paris Where Mum Vanessa Paradis is a Regular — Despite Dad's $150M Fortune

Composite photo of Johnny Depp and son Jack
Source: MEGA; Instagram

Johnny Depp's son worked as a bartender at a French restaurant.

By:

Dec. 8 2024, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Johnny Depp's reclusive son, Jack, has been secretly working at a trendy Lebanese restaurant in Paris.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 22-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, has been leading a low-profile life despite his star-filled family tree.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny depp lookalike son jacks lowly bartender paris vanessa paradis
Source: Instagram

Jack Depp worked at L'Area for about a year.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike his sister, Lily-Rose, who is currently making waves in the vampire remake Nosferatu, Jack has opted to stay out of the limelight. However, he was recently found to have spent a two-year stint at L'Area, a popular haunt in the hipster Bastille quarter of Paris.

The restaurant is well known in the area for its exposed roof rafters and mosaic floor. The restaurant attracts music, fashion industry types, and movie stars like Matt Damon and Matt Dillon.

L'Area's owner Edouard Chueke, who has been steering the restaurant for the past 15 years, revealed Jack's involvement, claiming he had been a part of the staff before taking a break several months ago.

The owner claimed the 22-year-old's mother and sister are regulars and said: "Lily was mixing caipirinhas behind the bar and really getting into the swing of it, she was enjoying herself."

Edouard expects Jack to return to work next year, highlighting his exemplary work ethic behind the bar and in the kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny depp lookalike son jacks lowly bartender paris vanessa paradis
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp said his son has no interest in acting.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack's mother, Vanessa Paradis, has been a staunch advocate for shielding her children from the spotlight.

In a 2007 interview, she said: "I don't want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will.

"They didn't ask for that. Not yet. The day that they will decide for themselves to do things that might bring them into the spotlights, then I won't stop."

The Jack Sparrow actor's son, who is bilingual and splits his time between France and the United States, had recently taken to social media to share pictures and clips of him enjoying music and beach outings.

MORE ON:
Johnny Depp

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny depp lookalike son jacks lowly bartender paris vanessa paradis
Source: Instagram

Jack's sister, Lily-Rose Depp, stars in Robert Egger's Nosferatu.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2014, Johnny expressed relief that his son hadn't followed him onto the big screen and said: "My boy, Jack, has always been a very talented draftsman.

"He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that.

"Aside from school plays and things, he hasn't shown any desire to become an actor. Whew."

Article continues below advertisement
johnny depp lookalike son jacks lowly bartender paris vanessa paradis
Source: Instagram

The restaurant's owner said Jack Depp is a 'hard worker'.

In a recent interview with Natalie Portman, Lily-Rose claimed she had earned some 'cool points' from her younger brother for her new Robert Eggers horror film, Nosferatu.

She said: "This one in particular was big for me because my brother and I both were super obsessed with Dracula when we were younger.

"My brother used to dress up like Dracula when he was a kid for school. I was like, 'Wow, if I get this part, my brother's going to finally think I'm cool.'.

"It's the classic thing of when you have a younger sibling, they think you are so cool when you're kids, and then when you get older, now I think he's so cool, and I'm like 'Let's hang!'' And he's like, 'I'm busy', but yeah, I think I got some points with this one."

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.