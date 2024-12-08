Johnny Depp's Lookalike Son Jack's Secret Life: How He Grafts as Lowly Bartender in Paris Where Mum Vanessa Paradis is a Regular — Despite Dad's $150M Fortune

Unlike his sister, Lily-Rose, who is currently making waves in the vampire remake Nosferatu, Jack has opted to stay out of the limelight. However, he was recently found to have spent a two-year stint at L'Area, a popular haunt in the hipster Bastille quarter of Paris.

The restaurant is well known in the area for its exposed roof rafters and mosaic floor. The restaurant attracts music, fashion industry types, and movie stars like Matt Damon and Matt Dillon.

L'Area's owner Edouard Chueke, who has been steering the restaurant for the past 15 years, revealed Jack's involvement, claiming he had been a part of the staff before taking a break several months ago.

The owner claimed the 22-year-old's mother and sister are regulars and said: "Lily was mixing caipirinhas behind the bar and really getting into the swing of it, she was enjoying herself."

Edouard expects Jack to return to work next year, highlighting his exemplary work ethic behind the bar and in the kitchen.