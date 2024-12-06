EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Geeky Woman-Repellant' Barron Trump's Sad NYU Life — The Don's Son 'Hanging Out With Gamers' Amid Virgin Rumors

While Barron, 18, has had quite the spotlight on him since starting classes at prestigious NYU, the 6'9" freshman has largely kept a low profile as a student.

Fellow students said he spends little time at the Manhattan campus – and one student went as far as saying "he hardly exists".

When he is spotted quickly moving between buildings, the 18-year-old is closely followed by Secret Service agents – who have been assigned to guard him 24/7 – while being chauffeured around in black SUVs.