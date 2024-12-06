Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Geeky Woman-Repellant' Barron Trump's Sad NYU Life — The Don's Son 'Hanging Out With Gamers' Amid Virgin Rumors

Composite photo of Barron Trump, NYU
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump has been branded a 'repellant' of women at NYU while taking up gaming.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Barron Trump has become a gamer since starting school at New York University.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect's son has been branded a "typical geek" who's turning off female students amid rumors he's still a virgin.

An insider claimed Barron is "basically a repellent for women".

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump sad nyu life gaming geeky woman repellant mega
Source: MEGA

Barron recently started his freshman year at NYU but has kept a low-profile.

Article continues below advertisement

While Barron, 18, has had quite the spotlight on him since starting classes at prestigious NYU, the 6'9" freshman has largely kept a low profile as a student.

Fellow students said he spends little time at the Manhattan campus – and one student went as far as saying "he hardly exists".

When he is spotted quickly moving between buildings, the 18-year-old is closely followed by Secret Service agents – who have been assigned to guard him 24/7 – while being chauffeured around in black SUVs.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump sad nyu life gaming geeky woman repellant nyu
Source: MEGA

Students said Barron is rarely seen on campus and when he is spotted, he's surrounded by body guards.

Article continues below advertisement

Due to his unique situation, Barron has unsurprisingly decided against bringing his security detail to campus parties; however, he has found one NYU community to join: gamers.

Barron has reportedly been asking fellow students for their Discord usernames and gamertags so he can play with them online when he's not busy with coursework.

The popular soccer game FIFA was also said to be a favorite for Barron to play with other students.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump
Source: MEGA

Insiders branded Barron a 'typical geek'.

MORE ON:
Barron Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Barron is a typical geek. There are loads of rumors he's a virgin and the fact he has turned to the gaming community on campus is the latest sign he's basically a repellent for women.

"They are the geekiest crowd around – but he has no choice.

"Most of the girls there won't go near him because they see his dad as a fascist monster. He's got no chance of landing the types of girls he likes."

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump classmates mysterious skipped high school events shame
Source: MEGA

Sources said Barron has had 'no choice' but to befriend gamers on campus.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider's claims came after Trump revealed his son's dating life or rather lack thereof.

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast in October, host Patrick Bet-David asked Trump if his youngest son was "good with the ladies" as they gushed over his appearance and intelligence.

Trump quipped back: "I’m not sure he's there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet."

Article continues below advertisement

Barron's dad went on to say "he doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people".

Trump later claimed Barron was more interested in school than dating, adding: "He's very smart. He's a good student, and all that.

"He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

