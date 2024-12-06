EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Geeky Woman-Repellant' Barron Trump's Sad NYU Life — The Don's Son 'Hanging Out With Gamers' Amid Virgin Rumors
Barron Trump has become a gamer since starting school at New York University.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect's son has been branded a "typical geek" who's turning off female students amid rumors he's still a virgin.
An insider claimed Barron is "basically a repellent for women".
While Barron, 18, has had quite the spotlight on him since starting classes at prestigious NYU, the 6'9" freshman has largely kept a low profile as a student.
Fellow students said he spends little time at the Manhattan campus – and one student went as far as saying "he hardly exists".
When he is spotted quickly moving between buildings, the 18-year-old is closely followed by Secret Service agents – who have been assigned to guard him 24/7 – while being chauffeured around in black SUVs.
Due to his unique situation, Barron has unsurprisingly decided against bringing his security detail to campus parties; however, he has found one NYU community to join: gamers.
Barron has reportedly been asking fellow students for their Discord usernames and gamertags so he can play with them online when he's not busy with coursework.
The popular soccer game FIFA was also said to be a favorite for Barron to play with other students.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Barron is a typical geek. There are loads of rumors he's a virgin and the fact he has turned to the gaming community on campus is the latest sign he's basically a repellent for women.
"They are the geekiest crowd around – but he has no choice.
"Most of the girls there won't go near him because they see his dad as a fascist monster. He's got no chance of landing the types of girls he likes."
The insider's claims came after Trump revealed his son's dating life or rather lack thereof.
During an appearance on the PBD Podcast in October, host Patrick Bet-David asked Trump if his youngest son was "good with the ladies" as they gushed over his appearance and intelligence.
Trump quipped back: "I’m not sure he's there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet."
Barron's dad went on to say "he doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people".
Trump later claimed Barron was more interested in school than dating, adding: "He's very smart. He's a good student, and all that.
"He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy."
