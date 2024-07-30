Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

'Mysterious' Barron Trump Had 'Multiple Agents' Trailing Him at School and to the Bathroom, Classmate Reveals: 'It Became Normalized'

Photo of Barron Trump.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump led a very different life from the average high schooler, according to his friend.

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 7:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, led a wildly different life from the typical high school student.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 18-year-old, who attended Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Flor., was registered under the name "Jack" in the school's system to protect his identity from hackers – however, it was fairly clear who the young man was as he was followed by Secret Service agents everywhere he went.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump classmates mysterious skipped high school events shame
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy in May 2024.

One of Barron's school friends shared: "He had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day and there was always one with him wherever he needed to go. The agents would stand right outside the door during class. If he went to the bathroom they would go with him and wait outside. "

The pal explained the presence of the agents "became normalized" and the other teenagers at school "barely took any notice of the Secret Service".

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump classmates mysterious skipped high school events shame
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump was born to Donald and Melania in March 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

As for what the controversial former POTUS' son was like as a high schooler, his friend described him as a "funny and sociable" person who sparked "random" conversations – yet he was still very "mysterious" to other students.

They told Daily Mail he "never attended football games or dances" and they didn't think he "met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates", noting that if Barron ever had a girlfriend it was kept "top secret" at the school.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump florida delegate republican national convention
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump turned 18 years old in March 2024 and is Donald Trump's youngest son.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

It's also been reported Barron wasn't seen attending out-of-school parties, he wasn't in the yearbook and he didn't even eat his lunches in the cafeteria with the other kids. Instead, his friend said he enjoyed playing a mobile game called "Clash of Clans."

“I’m sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn’t get to have a normal high school life like everyone else.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump classmates mysterious skipped high school events shame
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump was researching universities to attend just before his graduation.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barron graduated high school on Friday, May 17, at a ceremony attended by his father and his mother, Melania Trump.

One day prior, Donald claimed his son had been getting "great" grades and was going to be headed to a university very soon.

He added: "We're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.