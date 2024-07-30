'Mysterious' Barron Trump Had 'Multiple Agents' Trailing Him at School and to the Bathroom, Classmate Reveals: 'It Became Normalized'
Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, led a wildly different life from the typical high school student.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 18-year-old, who attended Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Flor., was registered under the name "Jack" in the school's system to protect his identity from hackers – however, it was fairly clear who the young man was as he was followed by Secret Service agents everywhere he went.
One of Barron's school friends shared: "He had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day and there was always one with him wherever he needed to go. The agents would stand right outside the door during class. If he went to the bathroom they would go with him and wait outside. "
The pal explained the presence of the agents "became normalized" and the other teenagers at school "barely took any notice of the Secret Service".
As for what the controversial former POTUS' son was like as a high schooler, his friend described him as a "funny and sociable" person who sparked "random" conversations – yet he was still very "mysterious" to other students.
They told Daily Mail he "never attended football games or dances" and they didn't think he "met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates", noting that if Barron ever had a girlfriend it was kept "top secret" at the school.
It's also been reported Barron wasn't seen attending out-of-school parties, he wasn't in the yearbook and he didn't even eat his lunches in the cafeteria with the other kids. Instead, his friend said he enjoyed playing a mobile game called "Clash of Clans."
“I’m sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn’t get to have a normal high school life like everyone else.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barron graduated high school on Friday, May 17, at a ceremony attended by his father and his mother, Melania Trump.
One day prior, Donald claimed his son had been getting "great" grades and was going to be headed to a university very soon.
He added: "We're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago."
