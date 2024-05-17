Donald Trump Beams With Pride at Son Barron's Graduation After Judge Pauses Hush Money Trial for Monumental Occasion

Trump and his ten-vehicle Secret Service motorcade pulled into the school just minutes before the event, entering a heavily guarded exit straight behind the football field.

Trump, clad in a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie, was seen alongside Melania as the couple proudly watched Barron celebrate the milestone alongside his fellow Class of 2024 pupils at the private Oxbridge Academy in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former president Donald Trump enjoyed a front-row seat at the high school graduation for his youngest son, Barron , on Friday during a break from the embattled GOP frontrunner's criminal trial in New York City.

Melania opted for a navy blazer, a white skirt, and a straw boater hat for the momentous occasion which her father, Viktor Knavs, also attended.

Trump and his ten-vehicle Secret Service motorcade pulled into the school just minutes before the event, entering a heavily guarded exit straight behind the football field, per eyewitnesses.

Additional security precautions were taken as US Marshals and deputies from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office patrolled the highway and taped off the sidewalk.

Snipers were also nearby patrolling the area for any potential threats.