Donald Trump Beams With Pride at Son Barron's Graduation After Judge Pauses Hush Money Trial for Monumental Occasion
Former president Donald Trump enjoyed a front-row seat at the high school graduation for his youngest son, Barron, on Friday during a break from the embattled GOP frontrunner's criminal trial in New York City.
Trump, clad in a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie, was seen alongside Melania as the couple proudly watched Barron celebrate the milestone alongside his fellow Class of 2024 pupils at the private Oxbridge Academy in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Melania opted for a navy blazer, a white skirt, and a straw boater hat for the momentous occasion which her father, Viktor Knavs, also attended.
Trump and his ten-vehicle Secret Service motorcade pulled into the school just minutes before the event, entering a heavily guarded exit straight behind the football field, per eyewitnesses.
Additional security precautions were taken as US Marshals and deputies from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office patrolled the highway and taped off the sidewalk.
Snipers were also nearby patrolling the area for any potential threats.
The ceremony kicked off with the school choir performing "America The Beautiful."
"I want to give a special welcome to the President and Mrs. Trump," said the master of ceremonies, garnering applause.
Wearing a blue cap and gown paired with a red sash, Barron was seen stepping up to the stage before briefly acknowledging the crowd and accepting his diploma, towering over school officials at 6' 7".
After the ceremony, Trump was set to go to Minnesota for a 5 PM fundraising dinner but campaign aides told Daily Mail there was never a chance of him skipping Barron's big day.
An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com last summer that "Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron" and this includes telling Trump "she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone" as the politician continues his 2024 bid.
Judge Juan Merchan ultimately granted Trump's request to have the day off from his hush money trial as it conflicted with Barron's special day.
As we previously reported, Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while a presidential candidate in 2016.
Trump has denied Daniels' affair claims and called the trial a sham. The trial is due to restart on Monday.
Melania's rare public outing came after she issued a statement on her son's behalf announcing that he would not be serving as a delegate after all.
"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," read a statement shared by Melania's office.
It is yet to be revealed where he plans to go to college.
"Right now, he's doing a great job," Trump proudly shared in an update during an event at Mar-a-Lago last week. "He has great marks. He's going to be going to college soon. And we're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago."