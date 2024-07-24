Graphic Video Shows Thomas Crooks Dead Moments After Trump Assassination Attempt: Damning New Evidence Proves Secret Service was Warned
This is the moment law enforcement confirmed the would-be assassin who unleashed a volley of bullets on Donald Trump was dead.
The lifeless body of Thomas Matthew Crooks can be seen in a never-before-seen video that also shows a pool of blood trailing out from the 20-year-old. The weapon he used is also captured on camera.
“So, this is the guy,” a Secret Service agent can be heard saying to a Beaver County Emergency Service Unit officer.
The evidence, released by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, is also another damning indictment on the bungling law enforcement authorities who let the madman climb onto a guarded building and crawl across its roof to a perch where he fired off shots at Trump at a campaign rally in Butler Township, Pennsylvania on July 13.
On the bodycam, a Secret Service agent and local police are seen discussing how Crooks — whose dad recently emerged from hiding — had been identified as a suspicious person before he started shooting.
Trump was wounded on the ear by the gunfire which killed a local firefighter, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.
Crooks was killed by a Secret Service counter sniper.
The Secret Service has been under its own fire in the wake of its horrible lapse of security, leading to the resignation of its boss, director Kimberly Cheatle, on July 23.
But the release of the video is bound to stoke more outrage over the agency’s handling of the incident.
In the tape, the Secret Service agent is informed that Crooks had been spotted by a sniper, who sent his picture out to other law enforcement officers.
The agents then begin discussing Crooks’ bike which had been spotted nearby.
The Secret Service agent said: “So we're treating that as suspicious device?”
The camera then panned to reveal the rifle Crooks used in the shooting — an AR-style rifle — before the agents confirmed he was the same person as in the images taken by the sniper.
The chilling video also confirms bystanders had raised the alarm to an apparent tone-deaf Secret Service.
“Maybe they were involved, maybe they weren't,” the agent said of those who tried to blow the whistle.
“The guys that saw them said, ‘they were filming us, then filming the guy on the roof, then filming us’,” the man said.
“When the shots started firing they tried to run away, isn't that what everyone would do that had a phone? I'm not saying they were involved or they weren't involved but I got no problem detaining them.
“I just want to detain those guys find out what they know, who they are whatever, I'm trying to get clear information to relay back to DC.”
Crooks had been firing from about 165 yards when his bullet struck Trump in the right ear after the former president turned to read from statistics being shown to the crowd on a giant screen.
It has emerged his father called police on the day of the shooting because Crooks had not returned from what he thought was a routine Saturday trip to the local gun range.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Matthew Brian Crooks begged for his family to be left alone while out grocery shopping.
“We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, just give us our space,” he said as he loaded groceries into his car near his Bethel Park, Pennsylvania home.
When asked why his son “wanted to kill the president,” and if there were “any warning signs,” Crooks and his female companion both said: “No comment.”
