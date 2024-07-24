Graphic Video Shows Thomas Crooks Dead Moments After Trump Assassination Attempt: Damning New Evidence Proves Secret Service was Warned

The agents then begin discussing Crooks’ bike which had been spotted nearby.

The Secret Service agent said: “So we're treating that as suspicious device?”

The camera then panned to reveal the rifle Crooks used in the shooting — an AR-style rifle — before the agents confirmed he was the same person as in the images taken by the sniper.

The chilling video also confirms bystanders had raised the alarm to an apparent tone-deaf Secret Service.

“Maybe they were involved, maybe they weren't,” the agent said of those who tried to blow the whistle.

“The guys that saw them said, ‘they were filming us, then filming the guy on the roof, then filming us’,” the man said.

“When the shots started firing they tried to run away, isn't that what everyone would do that had a phone? I'm not saying they were involved or they weren't involved but I got no problem detaining them.

“I just want to detain those guys find out what they know, who they are whatever, I'm trying to get clear information to relay back to DC.”