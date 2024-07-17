Your tip
LURKING WOULD-BE ASSASSIN: Thomas Matthew Crooks Was Seen at Pennsylvania Rally Hour Before Shooting Donald Trump

thomas matthew crooks
Source: Supplied

Crooks went through security screening at the Trump rally with a rangefinder.

By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Donald Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was caught on video lurking in the background of the Pennsylvania rally at least an hour before he shot at the former president.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the video of Crooks was recorded by an event attendee and showed a man matching Crooks' description pacing the perimeter near the building he later climbed to fire at Trump.

donald trump shooter thomas matthew crooks
Source: MEGA

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was caught on video lurking around the rally an hour before he shot at Donald Trump.

It's been reported the footage, which was recorded on the man’s phone, was obtained by WTAE-TV Pittsburgh. The Trump supporter who took the film said he did so because he was trying to capture the size of the crowd at the rally.

Aside from the news of the video footage, TMZ also reported Crooks was in fact a member of a local Pennsylvanian gun club called Clairton, and that he had been at the firing range the day before he shot at Trump.

crooks
Source: SUPPLIED

These initial photos of Thomas Matthew Crooks that RadarOnline was first to reveal.

Clairton member Bob Wolanin told the outlet that Crooks didn’t stand out.

An ex-member of the club also said he'd seen Crook attending with his father but was not sure if Thomas had ever attended the range on his own.

Even Clairton President Bill Sellitto told TMZ, "We didn't know him" when asked about Crooks, adding that the club has over 2,000 members.

Source: youtube
Sellito's wife, Debbie added she didn't know anyone who knew or had interacted with Crooks and believed he was likely a loner at the club

RadarOnline was the first to obtain a following Saturday's deadly attack. The 20-year-old was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers after unloading an AR-style rifle on Trump and his supporters.

Source: radar

