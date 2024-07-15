SHOOTER PROBE: FBI Hauls Away Van Belonging to Trump Gunman Thomas Crooks for Forensic Testing

The FBI has hauled away a creepy white van van belonging to crazed Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks for forensic testing as they continue hunting for clues on why the 20-year-old madman opened fire on a Pennsylvania campaign rally over the weekend.

Explosives were found in the lone gunman's car and home shortly after he tried to assassinate the former president — and was quickly shot dead by Secret service snipers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his first official interview following the shocking assassination attempt, Donald Trump praised the agents, saying: “They took him out with one shot right between the eyes. They did a fantastic job.”