SHOOTER PROBE: FBI Hauls Away Van Belonging to Trump Gunman Thomas Crooks for Forensic Testing

Trump shooter 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks
Source: supplied

Trump's shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

The FBI has hauled away a creepy white van van belonging to crazed Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks for forensic testing as they continue hunting for clues on why the 20-year-old madman opened fire on a Pennsylvania campaign rally over the weekend.

Explosives were found in the lone gunman's car and home shortly after he tried to assassinate the former president — and was quickly shot dead by Secret service snipers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his first official interview following the shocking assassination attempt, Donald Trump praised the agents, saying: “They took him out with one shot right between the eyes. They did a fantastic job.”

Crooks, whose photo was first revealed to the world by RadarOnline.com, managed to squeeze off nine shots before he was taken out during the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

One bullet fired from the AR-15-style rifle grazed the ex-president’s right ear, while one rally attendee was killed and two others were critically injured.

In the aftermath of the chaos, federal agents swarmed Crooks' home in Bethel Park, about an hour south of where the rally was held, turning the sleepy suburb into an active crime scene.

DONALD TRUMP’S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE SHOOTING: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Here, I Should Be Dead!’
Source: X

Donald Trump has acknowledged he is “supposed to be dead” in his first interview since being the target of a failed assassination attempt.

A law enforcement source told RadarOnline.com: “The FBI is looking for anything that could help them build a profile on Crooks. They will seize every device in the home to review his computer files and search history, they'll look through every one of his personal belongings, attempt to find a journal or diary — anything that could give them insight into assassin’s motive.”

In a briefing on Saturday night, FBI Pittsburgh special agent Kevin Rojek admitted that authorities “do not currently have an identified motive” for the shooting.

He added: “The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

bomb squad on scene
Source: WTAE

An Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad vehicle stationed on Milford Drive in the hamlet of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, what is believed to be the last known address of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, and stunned former classmates described him as a quiet but intelligent loner who showed no extremist views or violent tendencies. One anonymous fellow grad told reporters: “We're all shocked. This is not the Thomas we knew.”

Although he donated to the Democratic Progressive Turnout Project PAC in January 2021, state voting records show that Crooks was registered as a Republican, and the upcoming presidential election would have been his first opportunity to vote.

When contacted by CNN late Saturday night, Crooks' father, Matthew Crooks, said he was “trying to figure out what the hell is going on” and would “wait until I talk to law enforcement” before speaking further about his son.

Embedded Image
Source: supplied

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, and stunned former classmates described him as a quiet but intelligent loner.

