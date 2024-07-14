'We Screamed for 3 Minutes at Police and Secret Service': Eyewitness Describes Would-Be Trump Assassin Crawl Across the Roof, Claims Law Enforcement Missed Chance to Stop Shooting
Several eyewitnesses have started to come forward with play-by-plays of the shooting that took place during former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania, describing how the would-be assassin crawled across the roof of a nearby building, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An eyewitness, who was interviewed by the BBC, claimed, "Shooter was bear crawling across a roof, just outside the venue, with a rifle in his hands. Eyewitness and his friends were screaming at the police and Secret Service for 2 to 3 minutes." "No one did anything," he reiterated.
Video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the alleged shooter's body on the roof of a building.
"Many who tried to assassinate President Trump was shot and killed on a roof just outside the rally venue."
Witnesses reported that Trump reached up to his ear in pain before collapsing to the ground, prompting a swift response from multiple Secret Service agents who surrounded him on stage to ensure his safety.
Several prominent pro-Trump Republicans have spoken out about the shooting.
"Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump. The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they've demonized him and his supporters," GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was quick to hop on his social media to urge the public to keep Trump in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.
Trump took to Truth Social hours after being escorted out of the rally venue, telling his 7.1 million followers, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," he continued.
"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"