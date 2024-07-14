First Photo of 20-Year-Old Local Pennsylvania Man Who Tried to Assassinate Ex-President Trump; Thomas Matthew Crooks ID’d as Gunman
This is the madman who tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the first photo of the would-be assassin who was perched on the rooftop of a building less than 400 feet from Trump as he spoke to supporters at a rally in Butler, Penn. on Saturday.
The man, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers after unloading an AR-style rifle on Trump and his supporters at an outdoor rally.
One of those bullets grazed Trump in the ear.
Crooks had planted himself on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, just outside Pittsburgh.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
