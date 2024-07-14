Your tip
First Photo of 20-Year-Old Local Pennsylvania Man Who Tried to Assassinate Ex-President Trump; Thomas Matthew Crooks ID’d as Gunman

thomas matthew crooks
Source: SUPPLIED

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump Saturday was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

By:

Jul. 14 2024

This is the madman who tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the first photo of the would-be assassin who was perched on the rooftop of a building less than 400 feet from Trump as he spoke to supporters at a rally in Butler, Penn. on Saturday.

The man, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers after unloading an AR-style rifle on Trump and his supporters at an outdoor rally.

One of those bullets grazed Trump in the ear.

Crooks had planted himself on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, just outside Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

trump shooter body
Source: SUPPLIED

Law enforcement officers stand over the alleged shooter in Butler, PA on July 13, 2024.

hero saved life attendee donald trump assassination aftermath
Source: CITIZENFREEPRES/X

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

