First Photo of 20-Year-Old Local Pennsylvania Man Who Tried to Assassinate Ex-President Trump; Thomas Matthew Crooks ID’d as Gunman

This is the madman who tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the first photo of the would-be assassin who was perched on the rooftop of a building less than 400 feet from Trump as he spoke to supporters at a rally in Butler, Penn. on Saturday.

The man, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers after unloading an AR-style rifle on Trump and his supporters at an outdoor rally.

One of those bullets grazed Trump in the ear.

Crooks had planted himself on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, just outside Pittsburgh.

