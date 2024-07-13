Your tip
‘SHOOTER IS DOWN:’ Person Who Shot at President Trump has Been 'Neutralized'; 'No Longer an Immediate Threat'

Donald Trump shooter 'Neutralized'
Jul. 13 2024, Published 7:39 p.m. ET

The shooter who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania has been 'Neutralized,' RadarOnline.com can reveal.

radar split joshua
Former President Donald Trump after being shot.

Security quickly rushed the stage to cover the former president, including some in combat gear carrying assault rifles.

According to CNN, one person shouted, “Are we good?”

“Shooter is down,” another responds.

shooter down shot president trump neutralized no longer immediate threat
Source: mega

Trump was giving a rally at Pennsylvania.

In a statement, his communications director, Steven Cheung, said, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Donald Trump
Witnesses reported that Trump reached up to his ear in pain before collapsing to the ground, prompting a swift response from multiple Secret Service agents who surrounded him on stage to ensure his safety.

The chaotic scene unfolded as Trump ducked for cover amid the screams of terrified onlookers.

Upon standing up, Trump was visibly injured, with apparent blood on his ear. Despite the harrowing ordeal, he defiantly raised his fist in the air before being swiftly escorted away in a car for medical attention.

Video was captured and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the alleged Trump shooter's body being escorted out of the rally by Secret Service members.

donald trump george clooney backstabber president joe biden drop out
Trump is the likely Republican nominee for president.

In the aftermath of the incident, Trump's associates and political allies have rallied around him, offering messages of support and calling for unity in the face of such violence.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was quick to hop on his social media to urge the public to keep Trump in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

"Please join me and my family in immediately praying for our great nation and the entire Trump family," Meghan McCain also wrote on X.

