'Let Me Get My Shoes': Microphone Captures Donald Trump's Comments Immediately After Assassination Attempt at Penn. Rally

Source: X

Former President Donald Trump immediately after an assassination attempt, July 13, 2024.

Jul. 13 2024, Published 8:14 p.m. ET

"Go go go" secret service agents could be heard shouting as Former President Donald Trump ducked down after a shot rang out in the crowd at his rally in Butler, Penn., on Saturday, July 13," RadarOnline.com can reveal. Trump then seemed shocked by what was happening and could be heard on the microphone on an MSNBC video saying "Let me get my shoes!"

Source: Citizenfreepres/x

The crowd at the Butler, Penn., rally after Trump's attack.

The gunfire broke out and caused chaos among attendees leaving the former president spattered with blood. Trump, who was swiftly evacuated by security, showed a defiant gesture to the crowd before being ushered to a car.

The Secret Service confirmed Trump's safety after the incident, which resulted in the deaths of the shooter and an audience member, and left another person critically injured. The shooting occurred less than four months before the upcoming election against President Joe Biden.

Trump seemed 'disoriented' for a few moments after the attack.

"We’ve got you sir," an agent reassured Trump.

"Hold onto your head, it's bloody," another agent told him.

The Former President is reported to "be fine" post-attack.

Mediaite reported on the audio.

