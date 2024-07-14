Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania

"Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump. The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they've demonized him and his supporters," GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump's campaign said the former president is "fine."

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi wrote on X. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

