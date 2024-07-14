Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
The body of the would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump was found on the roof of a building just outside of the Pennsylvania MAGA rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the alleged shooter's body on the roof of a building.
"Many who tried to assassinate President Trump was shot and killed on a roof just outside the rally venue."
Security quickly rushed the stage to cover the former president, including some in combat gear carrying assault rifles.
According to CNN, one person shouted, “Are we good?”
“Shooter is down,” another responded.
- 'Let Me Get My Shoes:' Microphone Captures Donald Trump's Comments Immediately After Assassination Attempt at Penn. Rally
- PHOTOS & VIDEO: Donald Trump Stands and Raises His Fist in Defiance After Multiple Shots Fired at Him in Assassination Attempt at Penn. Rally
- ‘SHOOTER IS DOWN:’ Person Who Shot at President Trump has Been 'Neutralized'; 'No Longer an Immediate Threat'
"Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump. The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they've demonized him and his supporters," GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Trump's campaign said the former president is "fine."
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi wrote on X. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
An emergency department physician told CBS News that he thought the sounds "were firecrackers to begin with" but then heard someone yelling, "he's been shot, he's been shot."