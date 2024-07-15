DONALD TRUMP’S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE SHOOTING: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Here, I Should Be Dead!’
Donald Trump has admitted he is “supposed to be dead” in his first interview since surviving a botched assassination attempt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-president – shot in the ear by gun-mad maths geek loner Thomas Crooks during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday – opened up about dodging death while flying to Milwaukee on Sunday to attend this week's Republican National Convention.
He told reporters: “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead.”
On Saturday, Trump, 78, became the first presidential candidate to be targeted in an assassination attempt since President Ronald Reagan in March 1981.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old shooter whose picture was first revealed to the world by RadarOnline.com, came within inches of taking Trump’s life.
With a bandage over his ear on Sunday, Trump told The New York Post and The Washington Examiner the shooting was a “very surreal experience.” He also called his survival a “miracle.”
Trump told the outlets: “The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle.”
Crooks was killed by Secret Service personnel on Saturday evening shortly after firing off nine bullets toward Trump’s head during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
One bullet grazed the ex-president’s right ear, while eight additional bullets left one rally attendee dead and two others critically injured.
Regarding the Secret Service’s response, Trump praised the agency: “They took him out with one shot right between the eyes. They did a fantastic job.”
He added: “It’s surreal for all of us.”
Ex-President Trump also discussed the iconic photo of him rising from behind his podium with a defiant fist in the air in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s failed assassination attempt against him.
The 2024 presidential candidate, who is set to be officially named the Republican Party’s nominee in Milwaukee this week, said of the picture: “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen.
“They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.
“By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God, I’m still here.”
Former First Lady Melania Trump has also since broken her silence regarding Saturday’s failed assassination attempt against her ex-president husband.
In a statement on Sunday morning, Melania proclaimed the “winds of change have arrived” and thanked the Secret Service for their protection.
She said: “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change.
“This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence.
“The winds of change have arrived.”
President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Sunday night to call for unity after Saturday's startling developments.
The 81-year-old president, who faces calls to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House amid concerns about his age and mental sharpness, insisted politics "must never be a literal battlefield."
He said: “Disagreement is inevitable in American democracy. It’s part of human nature. But politics must never be a literal battlefield, or God forbid, a killing field.”
