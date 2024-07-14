New Video: Sniper on Rooftop Squeezes Off Up to 9 Shots at Trump — Before He's Eliminated With a Single Shot to Head

Several videos from various perspectives of the attempted Trump assassination have gone viral on social media. The handheld clips from Trump supporters helped to paint a clearer picture of what exactly happened on Saturday, July 13, in Butler, PA.

One video gave us the clearest image of the Trump shooter, Thomas Crooks, on the rooftop of a nearby building.

According to the social media account Citizen Free Press, Crooks fired off eight or nine shots in two volleys with what is being rumored to be an AR-15.