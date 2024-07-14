New Video: Sniper on Rooftop Squeezes Off Up to 9 Shots at Trump — Before He's Eliminated With a Single Shot to Head
Former President Donald Trump's would-be assassin fired off up to nine shots at the Pennsylvania rally before a Secret Service sniper took him out with just one shot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Several videos from various perspectives of the attempted Trump assassination have gone viral on social media. The handheld clips from Trump supporters helped to paint a clearer picture of what exactly happened on Saturday, July 13, in Butler, PA.
One video gave us the clearest image of the Trump shooter, Thomas Crooks, on the rooftop of a nearby building.
According to the social media account Citizen Free Press, Crooks fired off eight or nine shots in two volleys with what is being rumored to be an AR-15.
Another clip gave a shockingly clear view of two Secret Service members on the roof of the building behind Trump firing a single shot and taking out the attempted assassin.
The video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where the post was flooded with comments of people asking several questions around the incident such as, "How did no one notice the guy on the roof that close?"
Other witnesses said they also saw the gunman and tried to alert officers before the shooting.
The aftermath saw rally attendees scrambling to administer first aid to those hit by the gunfire, struggling with the dense crowd.
Trump was checked at a local hospital before leaving the area under Secret Service protection and flying to New Jersey late Saturday night.
In a statement, the FBI said:
"The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI."
"We do not currently have an identified motive," added Kevin Rojek, FBI Pittsburgh special agent in charge, at a briefing Saturday night.
