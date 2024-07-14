Explosive Devices Found in Car of Gunman Who Attempted to Assassinate Former President Donald Trump
Explosive devices were found inside the car of the gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during his Saturday rally in Pennsylvania.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the car, which was driven by the identified shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was found parked near the Trump campaign rally in Butler, PA.
The attempted assassination prompted authorities to investigate the surrounding area, as multiple reports of suspicious packages in the vicinity of the shooter surfaced.
Bomb technicians were dispatched to the scene to assess the potential threat posed by these packages.
Officials told outlets the scene was cleared soon after the terrifying event and began searching Crooks' family home.
Crooks fired at Donald Trump from a nearby rooftop during the rally. Ultimately, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed the would-be Trump assassin.
Photos of the shooting show the former president bloodied after a bullet grazed his right ear. Trump fell to the ground before rising back up, surrounded by Secret Service members as he raised his fist in the air, yelling out to his supporters to "Fight!"
An AR-style rifle, which the gunman's father reportedly purchased, was found at the scene.
In a statement, the FBI said:
"The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI."
"We do not currently have an identified motive," added Kevin Rojek, FBI Pittsburgh special agent in charge, at a briefing Saturday night.
