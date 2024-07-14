Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Explosive Devices Found in Car of Gunman Who Attempted to Assassinate Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump
Source: x
By:

Jul. 14 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Explosive devices were found inside the car of the gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during his Saturday rally in Pennsylvania.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the car, which was driven by the identified shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was found parked near the Trump campaign rally in Butler, PA.

Article continues below advertisement
explosive devices found car gunman attempted assassinate donald trump
Source: x

Secret Service snipers took out Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The attempted assassination prompted authorities to investigate the surrounding area, as multiple reports of suspicious packages in the vicinity of the shooter surfaced.

Bomb technicians were dispatched to the scene to assess the potential threat posed by these packages.

Officials told outlets the scene was cleared soon after the terrifying event and began searching Crooks' family home.

Article continues below advertisement
explosive devices found car gunman attempted assassinate donald trump
Source: x

Trump was shot in the ear before being escourted out of the rally by Secret Service members.

Article continues below advertisement

Crooks fired at Donald Trump from a nearby rooftop during the rally. Ultimately, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed the would-be Trump assassin.

Photos of the shooting show the former president bloodied after a bullet grazed his right ear. Trump fell to the ground before rising back up, surrounded by Secret Service members as he raised his fist in the air, yelling out to his supporters to "Fight!"

An AR-style rifle, which the gunman's father reportedly purchased, was found at the scene.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
explosive devices found car gunman attempted assassinate donald trump
Source: x

Trump was escorted away by Secret Service.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement, the FBI said:

"The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI."

"We do not currently have an identified motive," added Kevin Rojek, FBI Pittsburgh special agent in charge, at a briefing Saturday night.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

RADAR FULL COVERAGE:

First Photo of 20-Year-Old Local Pennsylvania Man Who Tried to Assassinate Ex-President Trump; Thomas Matthew Crooks ID’d as Gunman

Blood-Stained Hero Tells of Assassination Aftermath After Madman Unloaded Rifle at Trump Rally

TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Claims He Was Shot in the 'Upper Part' of His Right Ear in Assassination Attempt

'We Screamed for 3 Minutes at Police and Secret Service': Eyewitness Describes Would-Be Trump Assassin Crawl Across the Roof, Claims Law Enforcement Missed Chance to Stop Shooting

'We Cannot Be Like This’: President Joe Biden Calls for the Nation to 'Unite' After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

How Was Would-Be Assassin Missed? Man Tells How He Frantically Tried to Warn Police of Rifle-Carrying Sniper on Roof Before Trump Assassination Attempt

Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania

'Let Me Get My Shoes': Microphone Captures Donald Trump's Comments Immediately After Assassination Attempt at Rally

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Donald Trump Stands and Raises His Fist in Defiance After Multiple Shots Fired at Him in Assassination Attempt at Penn. Rally

‘SHOOTER IS DOWN:’ Person Who Shot at President Trump has Been 'Neutralized'; 'No Longer an Immediate Threat'

Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump, With Blood on Face, Whisked off Stage at Penn. Rally as Gunshots Heard

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.