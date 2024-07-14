Outrage: Why Was Building Unguarded Just 130 Yards From Trump — as New Eyewitness Reveals He Told Cops TWICE Sniper Was Moving From Roof to Roof
At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt when a man opened fire.
An eyewitness, who was present just outside the event in Butler, detailed the events that unfolded just before the shooting took place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the witness, shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally, he and others noticed a man armed with a rifle climbing onto a nearby roof.
The witness informed BBC News that they tried to warn authorities about the armed individual, stating that they could "clearly see him with a rifle" despite the distance. The gunman was described as wearing tan-type clothing.
Despite their efforts to alert both police and the Secret Service about the potential threat, the witness continued to observe the shooter crawling on the roof.
The Secret Service agents present on a nearby barn were unable to spot the gunman due to the sloped roof obscuring his body.
After the initial shots were fired, the witness witnessed the response of the Secret Service, prompting questions about why Trump was not evacuated from the stage earlier, and why security measures did not cover all nearby rooftops.
- Explosive Devices Found in Car of Gunman Who Attempted to Assassinate Former President Donald Trump
- New Video: Sniper on Rooftop Squeezes Off Up to 9 Shots at Trump — Before He's Eliminated With a Single Shot to Head
- FIRST PHOTOS: Feds Raid Pennsylvania Home of Trump Would-Be Assassin — What We Know So Far About Sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks
The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, a Pittsburgh suburb located approximately an hour south of the incident.
Tragically, at least one rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured.
