Outrage: Why Was Building Unguarded Just 130 Yards From Trump — as New Eyewitness Reveals He Told Cops TWICE Sniper Was Moving From Roof to Roof

According to the witness, shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally, he and others noticed a man armed with a rifle climbing onto a nearby roof.

The witness informed BBC News that they tried to warn authorities about the armed individual, stating that they could "clearly see him with a rifle" despite the distance. The gunman was described as wearing tan-type clothing.

Despite their efforts to alert both police and the Secret Service about the potential threat, the witness continued to observe the shooter crawling on the roof.

The Secret Service agents present on a nearby barn were unable to spot the gunman due to the sloped roof obscuring his body.