No Bad Blood: Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Stepdaughter Violet Affleck in the Hamptons Amid Ben Marriage 'Divorce' Drama
Jennifer Lopez, 54, was recently spotted spending quality time with her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, 18, amid swirling rumors of marital issues between Lopez and Batman v. Superman actor Ben Affleck.
The stepmother and stepdaughter were spotted together at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show in New York, where Jen and Violet were seen browsing through various offerings along with a third friend who accompanied them.
The event, held outside of the Historic Mulford Farm Museum, aimed to benefit the East Hampton Historical Society.
Violet was dressed in a pink short-sleeved crop top paired with a matching patterned skirt, complete with a COVID mask and white sneakers, while Jen opted for a white backless tank and jeans.
The trio later visited a local ice cream shop, enjoying a casual outing together.
Despite recent reports of Violet advocating for the reinstatement of mask mandates due to a post-viral condition she contracted, she was seen with her mask off at some point during the day.
Jen captured some moments from their outing, including a video of the three enjoying a car ride, which she shared on her Instagram account in a video backed by the song Girls by Kid Laroi.
A source revealed that the Marry Me actress and Violet were spotted shopping at Roller Rabbit in East Hampton, maintaining an "unfazed" demeanor despite being surrounded by onlookers.
- 'Sliver of Hope': Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Inner Circle Said to Be 'Cautiously Optimistic' of Reconciliation — Even Though He's Moved Out, Marital Drama Rages
- Matt Damon’s Intervention: ‘Distressed’ Pal Fears Ben Affleck Could ‘Fall off the Wagon’ Amid Crumbling Marriage to Jennifer Lopez
- Jilted Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Revenge’ on Ben Affleck: Pop Star Wants Half of His $150 Million Fortune After ‘Picking Up’ Tab During Ill-Fated Marriage
The outing comes amid rumors that Jen and Ben are on the brink of divorce.
Reports suggest that Jen and Ben are in a hurry to sell their California mansion, as they have been residing separately.
The married couple, who rekindled their relationship years after calling off their first engagement, tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.
Sources close to the couple have indicated that Ben is particularly eager to part ways with the mansion, expressing his discontent with the property, instead choosing to stay in a rental home in Brentwood, California.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the estranged couple's inner circle is still said to be "cautiously optimistic" about the chances of a reconciliation.
"They’re doing their own thing right now and living separate lives. Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out," a source told Us Weekly. "Jen and Ben are navigating their separation carefully and focused on co-parenting," one insider said.
Another insider insisted that they "still haven’t made a decision" regarding an official split, and the fact that they haven't filed for divorce yet means there's a "sliver of hope" that they could work things out between them.
Page Six provided quotes and sources used in this article.