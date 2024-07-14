No Bad Blood: Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Stepdaughter Violet Affleck in the Hamptons Amid Ben Marriage 'Divorce' Drama

The stepmother and stepdaughter were spotted together at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show in New York, where Jen and Violet were seen browsing through various offerings along with a third friend who accompanied them.

The event, held outside of the Historic Mulford Farm Museum, aimed to benefit the East Hampton Historical Society.

Violet was dressed in a pink short-sleeved crop top paired with a matching patterned skirt, complete with a COVID mask and white sneakers, while Jen opted for a white backless tank and jeans.

The trio later visited a local ice cream shop, enjoying a casual outing together.