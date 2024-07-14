'Contrary to Everything We Stand for': President Joe Biden Condemns Attack on Trump and Calls for 'Unity'

The President added that he’s been “consistent in my direction of the Secret Service to provide [Trump] with every resource capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several Trump supporters have begun to ask how a shooting like this could happen and have turned to the Secret Service for answers.

The President also said he directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures for the upcoming RNC convention.

He claimed that there will be an “independent review of national security at yesterday’s rally to assess exactly what happened,” the results of which will be shared with the public ahead of the convention.

