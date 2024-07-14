Your tip
'Contrary to Everything We Stand for': President Joe Biden Condemns Attack on Trump and Calls for 'Unity'

Composite photo of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Source: mega; x
By:

Jul. 14 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden condemned the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump and called the attack "contrary to everything we stand for."

The commander-in-chief also vowed that his political rival would have every "protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety."

president joe biden contrary condemns attack trump calls for unity
Source: x

Former President Donald Trump was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania.

“As I said last night, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence for that matter,” Biden said, also noting he extends his deepest condolences and prayers to the families of the victim who was killed and those who were injured at the Pennsylvania rally.

“An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation — everything. It’s not who we are as a nation," he reiterated. "It’s not America, and we cannot allow this to happen. Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now.”

president joe biden contrary condemns attack trump calls for unity
Source: mega

Biden called for 'unity' after shooting.

Biden outlined the White House’s response to the attack and revealed that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the situation by the director of the FBI, the attorney general, the director of the Secret Service, Biden’s Homeland Security advisor and his National Security advisor.

“The FBI is leading this investigation, which is still in its early stages. We don’t yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is, but I urge everyone, please don’t make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations," Biden clarified. "Let the FBI do their job. I’ve instructed that this investigation be thorough and swift, and the investigators will have every resource they need to get this done.”

president joe biden contrary condemns attack trump calls for unity
Source: x

Trump raising his fist in defiance after shooting.

The President added that he’s been “consistent in my direction of the Secret Service to provide [Trump] with every resource capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several Trump supporters have begun to ask how a shooting like this could happen and have turned to the Secret Service for answers.

The President also said he directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures for the upcoming RNC convention.

He claimed that there will be an “independent review of national security at yesterday’s rally to assess exactly what happened,” the results of which will be shared with the public ahead of the convention.

Source: radar

Biden condemned the deadly shooting at Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday, hours after the shooting took place, and told the American people, “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally as we await further information.”

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety,” he continued. “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

The White House later confirmed that Biden spoke to Trump Saturday night.

