Richard Simmons Was Planning Huge Musical With Michael Jackson Composer Before Death Aged 76
Exercise icon Richard Simmons, known for his groundbreaking work in the health and wellness industry, spent his birthday immersed in the development of a new Broadway musical.
Simmons was hard at work on developing the Broadway musical on his 76th birthday on Friday, July 12.
Richard’s representative, Tom Estey, told outlets that the health and fitness icon had "aligned with Patrick Leonard — who has worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Jon Bon Jovi and many more — to compose the music."
The theater production was going to take place in an open space near the stage where theater lovers could join in and participate in the energetic workout dance numbers.
On his big, the workout guru uploaded an old photo of him celebrating his first birthday, reminiscing about birthday cakes, homemade birthday cards in grade school, and exchanging gifts with his brother Lenny.
"Lenny and I always received clothes for our birthday. As I became successful, I bought my father cotton handkerchiefs with an S monogram as well as a cologne made with Patchouli," Richard shared in the birthday post. "I bought my mom a fragrance by Germaine Monteil called Royal Secret. She preferred the bath oil to put on her neck because it lasted longer. When that fragrance was discontinued, she became an Oscar De La Renta lady. Also each month I sent them a check so they could buy anything they wanted."
- Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Found Dead Day After 76th Birthday – And 4 Months After Skin Cancer Fight
- 'What a Question': Richard Simmons Slams Barbra Streisand for Asking Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use
- Richard Simmons Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis After Scaring Fans With Cryptic Post About Dying
In a troubling post made in March, Simmons opened up about dying before sharing his thoughts on his time on this Earth.
"I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am… dying. Oh, I can see your faces now," he wrote in the post. "The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live, we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Simmons, a pioneer in the health and wellness world, has been widely celebrated for his unique approach to fitness, which has resonated with countless individuals over the years.
Despite his recent absence from the public eye, Simmons' impact remains palpable within the industry.