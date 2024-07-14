FIRST PHOTOS: Feds Raid Pennsylvania Home of Trump Would-Be Assassin — What We Know So Far About Sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks

Another photo shows the street cordoned off with a perimeter of at least one mile having been established.

The FBI turned it into an active and began scouring the home for evidence about the madman, multiple law enforcement sources told RadarOnline.com.

“The FBI is looking for anything that could help them build a profile on Crooks,” the source said.

“They will seize every device in the home to review his computer files and search history, they'll look through every one of his personal belongings, attempt to find a journal or diary—anything that could give them insight into assassin’s motive.”

The heavy police presence woke the sleepy hamlet of Allegheny County, which is about an hour south of Butler where the shooting at the rally occurred, killing one spectator and leaving two others critically injured.

It is considered one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania and has a population of just over 33 thousand people.

"This is a close-knit community, and this incident has shattered us," said one resident, expressing their disbelief and sadness over the tragic events.