MORE LUCK: Trump’s Secret Docs Case Tossed After He Dodges Death by Inches ‘With Help of God’
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s luck continued this week as Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against him.

By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s luck continued this week as Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against the 78-year-old ex-president in Florida.

Judge Cannon, 43, announced the decision on Monday morning and claimed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment to the case violated the Constitution.

Source: MEGA

Judge Cannon announced the decision on Monday and claimed Special Counsel Jack Smith's appointment to the case violated the Constitution.

The Trump-appointed judge wrote: “That role cannot be usurped by the executive branch or diffused elsewhere – whether in this case or in another case, whether in times of heightened national need or not.”

According to Judge Cannon, Smith’s appointment was in violation of the Constitution’s appointments clause because the 55-year-old special counsel had not been officially named to the post by President Joe Biden nor confirmed by the Senate.

The New York Times reported Smith’s team will likely appeal Judge Cannon’s decision to throw out the classified documents indictment against Trump.

In June 2023, Trump was indicted on 37 felony counts filed in the federal district court in Miami by the office of the Smith special counsel investigation.

Source: MEGA

FBI search warrant used to raid Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and recover Trump's classified documents.

A superseding indictment charged an additional three felonies against Trump later that month also in connection to the cache of classified material he took with him from the White House upon leaving office in January 2021.

Judge Cannon’s ruling this week marked the latest bit of luck to be thrown Trump’s way in recent days.

The presumptive GOP nominee – who arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday to be officially named the party’s 2024 candidate – came mere inches from having his head blown off during a MAGA rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump admitted he was “supposed to be dead” during his first interview since the failed assassination attempt carried out by 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. He also thanked God for surviving what could have been his bloody death.

Source: MEGA

Ex-President Trump carried off the stage following the assassination attempt on his life.

He said on Sunday: “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead.

“By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God, I’m still here.”

His legal woes falling by the wayside also come as support for ex-President Trump soars ahead of the general election against President Biden in November.

A Real Clear Politics poll conducted before the assassination attempt on Trump’s life on Saturday found the 45th president leading bumbling Biden by 1.2 points.

Source: MEGA

President Biden, struggling in the polls, spoke from the White House on Sunday night.

Republican lawmakers suggested the shooting “handed” Trump the upcoming election.

GOP House Rep. Derrick Van Orden, 54, told Politico immediately after the shooting: “President Trump survives this attack — he just won the election.”

Congressman Tim Burchett, 59, added: “This will energize the base more than anything. And he, you know – with his fist in the air and he didn’t want to leave. And he’s yelling, fight, fight, fight. That’ll be the slogan.”

President Biden has only lost support after his disastrous debate performance in Atlanta last month. Democrat lawmakers have called for the 81-year-old commander-in-chief to step aside over mounting concerns regarding his age and mental sharpness.

