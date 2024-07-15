BREAKING NEWS: 'Hill Street Blues' and 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' Star James B Sikking Dead at 90

Acting veteran James B. Sikking has died aged 90 after a dementia fight.

Best-known for his roles on TV classics Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser, M.D., he passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, RadarOnline.com today reveals.

Sikking famously played Lt. Howard Hunter, the pipe-smoking head of the SWAT-like Emergency Action Team, on the highly influential police procedural Hill Street Blues from 1981 to 1987.

He once said of joining the Hill Street Blues cast: “I'd done acres of crap. This was special.”