TRUMP’S SHOE SECRET: Don ‘Cried Out for Shoes After Shooting as They’re Stacked and He Didn’t Want Fans to See Him Short!’

As mysteries surrounding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump fuel speculation by the curious public, RadarOnline.com has learned that one new theory aims to answer the question: Why was the former president so obsessed with finding his shoes after the shooting?

Amidst the chaos that ensued after the gunman opened fire at Trump's Pennsylvania rally, the GOP candidate could be heard declaring he needed to find his shoes before he would be whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents. He later clarified his shoes had been knocked off his feet when he was thrown to the ground by his bodyguards during the ordeal.