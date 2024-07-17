TRUMP’S SHOE SECRET: Don ‘Cried Out for Shoes After Shooting as They’re Stacked and He Didn’t Want Fans to See Him Short!’
As mysteries surrounding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump fuel speculation by the curious public, RadarOnline.com has learned that one new theory aims to answer the question: Why was the former president so obsessed with finding his shoes after the shooting?
Amidst the chaos that ensued after the gunman opened fire at Trump's Pennsylvania rally, the GOP candidate could be heard declaring he needed to find his shoes before he would be whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents. He later clarified his shoes had been knocked off his feet when he was thrown to the ground by his bodyguards during the ordeal.
Despite his explanation, what remained unclear was why Trump prioritized his footwear over the imminent danger of being targeted by a gunman with an AR-15. Hollywood Screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer said she suspected the ex-prez likely stuffed his shoes with two to three-inch lifts in an effort to make himself look taller, and wanted to keep up appearances.
She suggested to the Daily Mail Trump "didn't want the humiliation of people seeing his trick shoes" when he exited the stage in front of the crowd. Singer also noted her theory would explain why his shoes fell off so easily in the first place.
Questions also remain about the motive behind the shooting, which was carried out by a lone gunman perched on a roof nearby the rally in Butler on Saturday.
Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet, one attendee was killed, and two others were seriously injured. After the sniper was taken out by Secret Service with a single shot to the head, he was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, whose photo was first revealed to the world by RadarOnline.com.
As the FBI scrambled to learn more about Crooks this week, people who knew him spoke publicly about their recollections of the young man from Bethel Park, a suburb about 50 miles north of Butler.
Former classmates characterized Crooks as an "outcast" who was bullied relentlessly during his high school days, while a retired school counselor disputed these accounts, saying he was "a quiet young man" who "had a small group of friends."
The FBI announced in its latest update on Monday that officials were finally able to crack into Crooks' phone, but had not yet identified a motive.
The agency said it was "working to determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting, collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads."
Officials said that during a search, they seized more than a dozen guns in Crooks' Bethel Park home and found explosives in his car. The semi-automatic assault rifle used in the shooting was purchased legally, the FBI said.