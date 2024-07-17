BULLETPROOF: Trump WAS Wearing Body Armor Vest Under His Suit During Would-Be Assassin Attack

Donald Trump was wearing a bulletproof vest under his suit when a deranged would-be assassin opened fire on the former president in a shocking attack.

A law enforcement source close to the campaign told RadarOnline.com: “Trump started wearing bulletproof vests in 2015 – and he complains about it all the time. He hates that it makes him look heavier than he is, and it leaves him sweaty."

“But after what happened last Saturday, he is thanking the body armor! He used to hate the discomfort, but he won’t be taking it off anytime soon with the increased threats. If it wasn’t for an errant shot, the bulletproof vest most likely would’ve saved his life.”