BULLETPROOF: Trump WAS Wearing Body Armor Vest Under His Suit During Would-Be Assassin Attack
Donald Trump was wearing a bulletproof vest under his suit when a deranged would-be assassin opened fire on the former president in a shocking attack.
A law enforcement source close to the campaign told RadarOnline.com: “Trump started wearing bulletproof vests in 2015 – and he complains about it all the time. He hates that it makes him look heavier than he is, and it leaves him sweaty."
“But after what happened last Saturday, he is thanking the body armor! He used to hate the discomfort, but he won’t be taking it off anytime soon with the increased threats. If it wasn’t for an errant shot, the bulletproof vest most likely would’ve saved his life.”
RadarOnline.com revealed the first photo of 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, who began shooting from a rooftop at Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.
Crooks managed to squeeze off up to nine shots, a hail of bullets that killed one heroic bystander, critically injured two others, and grazed Trump's ear, before being taken out by Secret Service snipers.
Despite claims on social media that Trump took a bullet to the chest and survived only because of his body armor, fact-checkers at the Associated Press and Reuters have dismissed the speculation as false.
Trump first started wearing body armor while on the campaign trail ahead of his successful bid for the presidency in the 2016 election.
New York magazine reported: “People who know Trump say they’ve never seen him so tired. Several months ago, he began wearing a bulletproof vest, two sources close to the campaign told me, which has added to his discomfort on the stump, leaving him sweaty and spent after events.”
