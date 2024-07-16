BAND BUST-UP: Jack Black Kills ‘All Future Creative Plans’ With Tenacious D Bandmate After He Joked: ‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time’
Longtime best pals Jack Black and Kyle Gass appear to be on the outs.
Days after Gass publicly joked his birthday wish was that someone wouldn't "miss Trump next time," referencing Saturday's shocking assassination attempt, the School of Rock actor firmly condemned the inappropriate remark, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Black wrote via Instagram: "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."
"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."
On Tuesday, July 16, only one hour after Black's post went live, Gass apologized to his fans and friends on social media.
The musician penned: "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump while the ex-prez was speaking at a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday, July 13.
The gunman fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 in the politician's direction, grazing him in the ear, killing one attendee and injuring others. Crooks, who was identified as a registered Republican, was taken out within seconds of the attack.
After the harrowing event, Trump took to Truth Social and shared: "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."
