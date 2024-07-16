Your tip
REALITY STAR SPLITSVILLE: Christina Haack and Hubby Josh Hall Both File for Divorce After Less Than 3 Years of Marriage

Christina Haack and her husband of less than three years both filed for divorce this week.

Jul. 16 2024, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Former Flip or Flop star Christina Haack and her husband of less than three years both filed for divorce this week.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Haack, 41, and Josh Hall, 44, rushed to a courthouse in Orange County, California, to submit the necessary paperwork to begin the divorce proceedings.

Insiders close to the Christina in the Country stars claimed Haack was the first to file on Monday and Hall filed his own petition on Tuesday. As of today, Hall’s filing is in the system while Haack’s is still being processed.

Hall’s court documents showed the HGTV star cited July 8 as the pair’s date of separation. He also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

TMZ was the first to obtain the divorce paperwork and reported Hall demanded alimony from his reality TV star ex.

He also asked the court eliminate Haack’s ability to collect from him and requested the court grant him all the rights to the HGTV and Discovery Network programs or specials the former couple produced together during their less than three-year marriage.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to both Haack and Hall or comment regarding the pair’s sudden split.

