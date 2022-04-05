Christina Haack Is Off The Market! Realtor & Joshua Hall Secretly Get Married

Haack recently shared she and Hall were working on something fun together.

"Best team ever! ❤️ First week back to filming #ChristinaOnTheCoast … Josh and I started our own production company called 'Unbroken Productions' and joined forces with our good friend @brianbalthazar of 'Balthazar Entertainment' as well as the incredible @glassentertainmentgroup. Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!" she gushed.

"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up. ❤️ ♾ 👑," she added a few days later on social media of her man.