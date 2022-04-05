Christina Haack Is Off The Market! Realtor & Joshua Hall Secretly Get Married
Off the market! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall are married after more than one year of dating, TMZ reported on Tuesday, April 5.
According to the marriage license, the two tied the knot in California sometime over the last six months, but it's unclear when the ceremony actually occurred.
The outlet also obtained the blonde beauty's real estate license which shows that her new last name is Hall, a.k.a. she is taking on her hubby's surname.
This is the third marriage for the Flip or Flop star — she was previously in a relationship with Tarek El Moussa, whom she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with, and she was briefly with Ant Anstead, whom she shares son Hudson, 2, with, for some time. (The two finalized their divorce in June 2021.)
After she split from Anstead, she moved on with Hall, and she took to social media to reveal how happy she is.
“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight. … The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”
Though the mom-of-three has been in several serious relationships over the years, she brushed off the haters when they made comments about her love life.
“Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah,” she wrote in January. “That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is. ❤️🔒🗝.”
Haack recently shared she and Hall were working on something fun together.
"Best team ever! ❤️ First week back to filming #ChristinaOnTheCoast … Josh and I started our own production company called 'Unbroken Productions' and joined forces with our good friend @brianbalthazar of 'Balthazar Entertainment' as well as the incredible @glassentertainmentgroup. Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!" she gushed.
"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up. ❤️ ♾ 👑," she added a few days later on social media of her man.