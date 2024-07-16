HOLLYWOOD HACK ATTACK: Disney Probing Cyber Assault by Anti-AI Group Who Says It Took ‘Anything We Could Get Our Hands On’

Disney has launched a probe into a cyber attack by an anti-AI group that compromised a massive amount of internal information from thousands of the company's Slack channels, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A Disney spokesperson acknowledged the hack this week, telling reporters only that the company was "investigating this matter.”

A hacktivist group known as NullBulge took credit for the attack, writing in an X post on July 11: "Disney has had their entire dev slack dumped. 1.1TiB of files and chat messages. Anything we could get our hands on, we downloaded and packaged up. Want to see what goes on behind the doors? Go grab it."