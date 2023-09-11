Locked OUT: Thousands of Guests at Las Vegas MGM Resorts Unable to Get in Hotel Rooms After Cyber Attack, FBI Assisting Investigation

Aria, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, and Bellagio are just a few of their hotspots. On the main webpage, it now states, "The MGM Resorts website is currently unavailable."

MGM Resorts International confirmed they have identified a "cybersecurity issue" that led to thousands of guests on the famed Las Vegas strip being locked out of their hotel rooms as their digital keys no longer worked, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Company emails have been impacted, and some slot machines at the company's casinos now display an Out of Service message on a plain blue screen.

Over the weekend, some Sin City visitors told 8newsnow.com they could not access their hotel rooms on Sunday night using digital key cards, revealing credit card machines there were also not functional at the time.

Not only did many restaurants have to resort to a cash-only payment, but guests were unable to charge expenses to their rooms.