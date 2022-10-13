Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show

R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."

A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.