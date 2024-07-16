CAUSE OF DEATH MYSTERY: Officials Reveal Suspected Reason for Richard Simmons’ Death – But Family Could Wait THREE MONTHS for Final Ruling
Richard Simmons’ suspected cause of death has been revealed – but the fitness icon’s family might have to wait three months for the official ruling.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Simmons – who passed away on Saturday just hours after celebrating his 76th birthday – died from “apparent natural causes.”
Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott revealed Monday: “On July 13, 2024, at 9:55 AM, the LAFD responded to a Suspected Death Incident at the 1300 block of N Belfast Drive.
“Upon arrival, one rescue ambulance discovered a 76-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on-scene by firefighter/paramedics due to apparent natural causes.
“As a result, no hospital transport was necessary.”
But while Captain Scott shared Simmons’ preliminary cause of death, it is not the beloved fitness guru’s official cause of death – as the Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the matter.
Police confirmed to PEOPLE the fitness expert's death at his home in L.A. on Saturday was still under examination and the case has been deferred by the Medical Examiner's Office.
Investigators called for a further probe and tests to be conducted, and the ongoing examination can span as long as three months until the official cause of death ruling is issued.
Curly-haired Simmons – who first became famous in the 1980s while starring in his own syndicated TV exercise show – was found dead by his housekeeper on Saturday, shortly after celebrating his latest birthday.
The fitness personality, who found it too exhausting to be in the public eye for the last decade, was discovered at his mansion on Belfast Drive, Los Angeles, around 10 A.M.
- PROPERTY PAYDAY: Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Owned More Than $4 Million Worth of Real Estate When He Died
- Richard Simmons Was Planning Huge Musical With Michael Jackson Composer Before Death Aged 76
- Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Found Dead Day After 76th Birthday – And 4 Months After Skin Cancer Fight
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
One day earlier, on Friday, July 12, Simmons took to Facebook to share a message of gratitude toward his supporters and to motivate them to live their best lives.
He expressed his happiness at being alive in the post and shared a rare glimpse of his iconic enthusiasm even in the face of health challenges after being diagnosed with skin cancer four months earlier.
Simmons wrote: “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life. I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!”
The aerobic Sweatin’ to the Oldies star also expressed his gratitude for life in a rare interview conducted shortly before his death.
He voiced: “I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day.”