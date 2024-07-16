PROPERTY PAYDAY: Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Owned More Than $4 Million Worth of Real Estate When He Died

The property, which he purchased in 1989, spans an impressive 4,119 square feet and boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to reports from In Touch.

Simmons was estimated to have a total of roughly $20 million dollars in assets, which was primarily earned from his work as a fitness personality and brand partnerships, per Celebrity Net Worth.

He was also known for his occasional television appearances. He not only had a recurring role on General Hospital for several years, but he was also a guest on a variety of game shows, including: Price Is Right, Hollywood Squares and Match Game.