PROPERTY PAYDAY: Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Owned More Than $4 Million Worth of Real Estate When He Died
Richard Simmons raked up a sizable net worth by the time of his death at 76 years old.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Simmons left a lavish home estimated to be worth between $4.9 million and $5.4 million to the beneficiaries of his estate.
The property, which he purchased in 1989, spans an impressive 4,119 square feet and boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to reports from In Touch.
Simmons was estimated to have a total of roughly $20 million dollars in assets, which was primarily earned from his work as a fitness personality and brand partnerships, per Celebrity Net Worth.
He was also known for his occasional television appearances. He not only had a recurring role on General Hospital for several years, but he was also a guest on a variety of game shows, including: Price Is Right, Hollywood Squares and Match Game.
Despite his immense popularity, the fitness guru largely disappeared from the public eye in 2014 and only did sporadic interviews until the time of his death.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simmons passed away only one day after his 76th birthday. The beloved public figure was discovered in his Los Angeles home around 10 A.M., police revealed earlier this week.
Just before his death, Simmons took to social media to thank his fans for their endless love and support.
"I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life," he gushed to his followers on Facebook. "I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!"
His death also came four months after he gave fans a scare with a cryptic post about his health.
In March, Simmons lovingly told his supporters: "Please don't be sad. I am... dying. Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we are all dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."
"Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life and to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky... count your blessings and enjoy."
Shortly after making the cryptic Facebook post, Simmons apologized for upsetting fans who were worried about his health.
He explained: "It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard."