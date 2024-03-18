Your tip
Richard Simmons, 75, Apologizes for 'Confusion' Over Cryptic Post Insinuating He's 'Dying'

Richard Simmons issues apology following shocking X post.

Mar. 18 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Fitness guru Richard Simmons has apologized to fans over a cryptic post which seemingly suggested he's "dying," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Simmons, 75, quickly addressed the "confusion" his previous posts sparked about his health.

Simmons made a series of X posts on Monday that began with him stating he's 'dying.'

After shocking fans with the cryptic post, the 75-year-old quickly took to X on Monday afternoon to clear the air about his health.

"Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying," Simmons wrote. "It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard."

Simmons issued an apology hours later for the 'confusion.'

Simmons' apology followed a series of X posts on Monday, which sent his followers into a frenzy. Simmons' first message was viewed over one million times on the social media platform.

"I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death," Simmons began the X thread. "Why am I telling you this?"

"Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy," the fitness guru continued.

The tweets continued with tips for living a healthier life, including starting each day with "a healthy breakfast."

Simmons reminded readers not to "eat your dinner too late" and to "combine your protein with a starch and a few vegetables."

Simmons cleared the air that he is not dying in the follow up post.

Simmons also highlighted the importance of daily movement and stretching, especially before bed, as he directed fans to his workout videos on YouTube.

Finally, he concluded with a sobering message, reading, "A big hug really goes a long way. If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray. Love, Richard."

The fitness guru has lived a reclusive life out of the public eye since 2014.

As this outlet reported, Simmons has avoided public life for nearly a decade but made a statement on his 75th birthday to let fans know he's doing well. Simmons' rep, Tom Estey, told ET he wanted to see the fitness star "happy."

"This is a big milestone," Estey said of Simmons' birthday. "I just want to see him happy, which he is."

Fans responded by leaving gifts and balloons outside Simmons' home to let him know he's still a cherished figure despite being MIA since 2014.

