'What a Question': Richard Simmons Slams Barbra Streisand for Asking Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

By:

May 1 2024, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

Fitness guru Richard Simmons called out Barbra Streisand for publicly asking Melissa McCarthy about whether she’s using a weight-loss drug, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday night, the reclusive Simmons posted a lengthy Facebook message about the singer’s recent remarks.

As we previously reported, over the weekend, McCarthy posted a photo of herself with director Adam Shankman. In the photo, the actress wore a green dress and looked thinner.

Streisand wrote under the photo, “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

Many McCarthy fans attacked the singer for leaving the comment under the actress’ public photo. “Omg…this comment from Barbra Streisand. Yes, it's real, but she's deleted it,” said one fan.

Another said, “Omg somebody please teach Barbra Streisand how to send a DM.”

Source: INSTAGRAM

A photo of Melissa in the green dress from the Instagram post in question.

"BARBRA JOAN STREISAND! This should have been a private text," wrote one shocked fan.

"It’s like when you upload a pretty pic and your aunt goes “aunt Lucy died call me” wtf!! No barbs u can’t ask these lmaao," joked a second. "Major boomer aunt with wine and an ipad energy," said another.

Streisand quickly apologized for the comments. She released a statement about the situation, “I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday. Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy, who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment, I forgot the world is reading!"

The apology didn't cut it for Simmons.

On Facebook, he wrote, "I love Melissa McCarthy…. I have seen every one of her movies. A famous legendary singer, B.S., made a remark about her weight loss…and was asking if she had used a popular weight loss shot. What a question."

He added, "I apologize to Melissa for these remarks. And by the way, Melissa you look fabulous!"

For her part, McCarthy was asked about the Instagram comment while out in LA this week. She said she loved Streisand and harbored no ill feelings toward her.

