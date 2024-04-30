Your tip
Barbra Streisand, 82, Defends Asking Melissa McCarthy if She Took Ozempic for Weight Loss on IG: 'I Forgot the World is Reading'

Babz didn't apologize for her comment.

Apr. 30 2024

Barbra Streisand allegedly forgot her comments on social media can be read by all — or at least, that's the card she's pulling after catching heat for asking Melissa McCarthy publicly if she's on Ozempic, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 82-year-old All Night Long actress defended her weight loss question to McCarthy, 53, by taking to her public platform and explaining her question instead of apologizing for it.

“Give him my regards,” Streisand asked McCarthy, “did you take Ozempic?”

"OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album," Streisand wrote on his Instagram Stories Tuesday afternoon.

"She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment," she explained. "I forgot the world was reading!"

Source: @barbrastreisand/Instagram
Streisand doubled down about the Ozempic flub just one day after making it. McCarthy posted a photo with director Adam Shankman at an event gala for Center Theatre Group's CTG in Los Angeles on Monday, which caught The Way We Were star's attention.

"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman!!" McCarthy wrote in the caption. "Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage."

Streisand's Ozempic comment has since been deleted under the Bridesmaids actress' post. Babz's out-of-pocket response gained attention when it appeared on Comments By Celebs' Instagram account, and the replies weren't forgiving.

Source: @melissamccarthy/Instagram

This is the photo that Babz made her Ozempic comment on.

"Melissa has lost weight before. This was just a cruel comment. Weird," one person commented. "Omg Babs, you can’t just ask people if they’re on Ozempic," shared another. "I see Barbra has entered her super senior unfiltered era," posted a third.

While some responses were negative, others enjoyed watching the trainwreck unfold.

Others called Streisand’s Ozempic question for McCarthy “rude,” “nasty,” and “disgusting and disrespectful.”

"BARBRA JOAN STREISAND! This should have been a private text," one user laughed. "It’s like when you upload a pretty pic and your aunt goes “aunt Lucy died call me” wtf!! No barbs u can’t ask these lmaao," joked a second. "Major boomer aunt with wine and an ipad energy," said another.

As for McCarthy, she appeared unbothered about the Ozempic drama. “I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her," she told TMZ on Tuesday.

