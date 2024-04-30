Home > Omg > Barbara Streisand 'Disgusting and Disrespectful': Barbra Streisand Slammed After Asking Melissa McCarthy if She Is on Ozempic in Now-deleted Instagram Post Source: MEGA Barbra Streisand faced significant backlash this week after she asked Melissa McCarthy if McCarthy was on Ozempic. By: Connor Surmonte Apr. 30 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Barbra Streisand faced significant backlash this week after she asked Melissa McCarthy if McCarthy was on Ozempic in a now-deleted Instagram comment, RadarOnline.com can report. The surprising incident occurred on Monday night after McCarthy, 53, posted a pair of photos to Instagram of herself and director Adam Shankman.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) The surprising incident occurred on Monday night after McCarthy posted a pair of photos to Instagram.

“Pastels only to honor the incredible [Matthew Bourne] at the [Center Theatre Group] gala last night with this fella [Adam Shankman]!” the Bridesmaid actress wrote. “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage,” McCarthy added.

Streisand, 82, responded shortly after and asked McCarthy whether the beloved actress and comedian was taking the popular weight-loss medicine Ozempic. “Give him my regards,” the singer and actress wrote, “did you take Ozempic?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA “Give him my regards,” Streisand asked McCarthy, “did you take Ozempic?”

The Funny Girl star faced immediate scrutiny for the comment and was later forced to delete the comment due to the intense backlash she received. “Wow really!” one Instagram user responded to Streisand. “What happened to not talking about Bodies! As a mother of a daughter that’s not ok we as women need to not focus on appearance.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m so totally taken aback that you could ask her that on Social Media for all to see?” another person responded. “I love and adore you, truly, but that disappointed me.” “Did you actually just have the audacity to ask her that?!” a third surprised Instagram user wrote under Streisand’s since-deleted comment. “Especially right out here on social media!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Others called Streisand’s Ozempic question for McCarthy “rude,” “nasty,” and “disgusting and disrespectful.”

Others called Streisand’s Ozempic question for McCarthy “rude,” “nasty,” and “disgusting and disrespectful.” Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, some Instagram users speculated that Streisand meant to message McCarthy privately on the social media platform on Monday night but accidentally left her message where all could see. “I think Barbara thought it was a [direct message],” one person theorized.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some Instagram users speculated that Streisand meant to message McCarthy privately.

“Leave Barbara alone she would never do that on purpose I believe she meant that for a private question,” another Instagram user wrote amid the controversy. “Cant any of you show her some grace! You guys really put the fangs out for her I am glad none of you are my friends.” “This cannot possibly be the real Babs,” a third person responded.

Article continues below advertisement

At least one Instagram user defended Streisand amid the backlash. That user also trashed McCarthy after the actress and comedian allegedly “mocked” the late Queen Elizabeth during a video with Meghan Markle back in 2021. “So it's OK for Melissa to be rude about our Royals, but she can't handle it when she's on the receiving end,” the user charged. “After the cabbage stunt mocking our late Queen, I will never watch a film with Melissa in it again.”

Powered by RedCircle