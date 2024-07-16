HOLLYWOOD RACISM SCANDAL: Warped Outbursts From ‘White Boy’ Director Revealed Here – After Star Storms Off ‘A-List Icon’ Project

The director, whom she refrained from calling out by name, began “trying to kick me off the project” after Fox “mentioned that I really thought it was important to have diversity in our lead cast.”

She recalled: “He said, ‘Why? White people have it really hard, too. And plus, diversity casting is like using Black people as puppets. White people don’t have a duty to cast Black people because so many Black projects happen and Asian projects and nobody gets mad that there’s no white people in the cast.’”

“It was giving Proud Boy, it was giving ‘All Lives Matter,’ it was giving white supremacy, and at that point I was done arguing. And I said, ‘You know what, I can’t work with you, I’m done. I’m pulling out of this project. Good luck. But unfortunately I have very strong beliefs and these are things that I will not compromise on.’”