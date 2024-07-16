Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Julia Fox

HOLLYWOOD RACISM SCANDAL: Warped Outbursts From ‘White Boy’ Director Revealed Here – After Star Storms Off ‘A-List Icon’ Project

Julia Fox
Source: Mega

Julia Fox has exposed a major Hollywood director’s racist outbursts after storming off of a film project following an explosive behind-the-scenes clash.

By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Julia Fox exposed a major Hollywood director’s racist outbursts after storming off of a film project following an explosive behind-the-scenes clash.

The actress took to TikTok to dish on why she dropped out of an upcoming movie that she had been attached to star in for five years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fox explained of the project: “I’ve given creative contributions to it, emotional contributions to it, it was like my baby. I even brought on, like, a major, major A-list icon to play alongside me and everything was going great until this white man director came in.”

Article continues below advertisement

The director, whom she refrained from calling out by name, began “trying to kick me off the project” after Fox “mentioned that I really thought it was important to have diversity in our lead cast.”

She recalled: “He said, ‘Why? White people have it really hard, too. And plus, diversity casting is like using Black people as puppets. White people don’t have a duty to cast Black people because so many Black projects happen and Asian projects and nobody gets mad that there’s no white people in the cast.’”

“It was giving Proud Boy, it was giving ‘All Lives Matter,’ it was giving white supremacy, and at that point I was done arguing. And I said, ‘You know what, I can’t work with you, I’m done. I’m pulling out of this project. Good luck. But unfortunately I have very strong beliefs and these are things that I will not compromise on.’”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Mega

Julia Fox left a major project after a clash with a director.

MORE ON:
Julia Fox
Article continues below advertisement

Fox said that she would “probably out him at some point” but didn't want to name names yet because “obviously I've grown to love the people attached, the producers, the writers, the other actor in question, and I don’t want to blow up this whole thing for them. But I just can’t believe I’m having conversations like this in 2024. I'm so heartbroken. I'm so appalled.”

She allegedly told the director: “Honey, white people have been the default up until now ... white people have a duty to include minority groups into our projects because we have opportunities handed to us so much more easily.”

Article continues below advertisement
julia fox hollywood racism scandal director movie project
Source: mega

Julia Fox previously starred in 'Uncut Gems.'

Article continues below advertisement

Fox has become a fashion icon and briefly dated Kanye West since breaking out with her debut performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.