Julia Fox Cut Ties With 'Abusive' Father & 'Mad Scientist' Brother Before Their Arrests In Ghost Gun Raid

Actress Julia Fox severed ties with her estranged father and brother "years ago," RadarOnline.com has learned amid news that her family members Christopher and Thomas Fox were arrested following a raid on their Manhattan apartment.
The NYPD's Ghost Gun Team recovered several illegal and untraceable gun parts after descending on the Upper East Side home around 6 AM on Wednesday.
A law enforcement source revealed that "team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics."
Among the contraband discovered were 3D printers and polymer material in addition to unidentified pills, a pill press, pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, formaldehyde, and materials often used to make explosives.
Julia is not surprised by the development, but still outraged after learning the shocking details behind the raid, an insider close to the Uncut Gems star claimed.
Neither had any prior criminal history.
Thomas, 62, has not been charged, but was being held by police.
Christopher, 30, for his part, is now facing charges including criminal possession of controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, manufacture of a rapid fire modified device, manufacture of a dangerous instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphilia.
The famed ex of rapper Kanye West previously said that she did not often speak with her dad or her brother, the latter who she described as being a "recluse" and "mad scientist" while chatting with High Snobiety in 2019.
"Julia and Christopher were raised by their unstable, abusive and unhinged father. She knew about her dad and brother's 3D printing and suspected drug usage, but has no direct knowledge about this because she has zero contact with either of them," the source close to the No Sudden Move star claimed, according to Daily Mail.
"She knew that one day his life would catch up with him," alleged the source. "She is glad that no one was hurt by his disgusting actions."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Julia Fox for comment.