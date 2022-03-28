Kim Kardashian & Julia Fox Under Same Roof, Kanye West's Exes Risk Award Run-In At Vanity Fair After-Party
Keeping up with Kanye West's exes isn't hard, especially when they both have a ticket to the hottest event in town! Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox risked an uncomfortable run-in when they decided to show up to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party.
Kim, 41, oozed class, opting to wear a hip-hugging teal gown for the high-glass event.
Slipping her famous hourglass figure into the form-fitting Balenciaga dress, the mom of four looked confident without showing any skin at all. Covering her entire body — including her hands — in the bright-colored fabric, Kim commanded attention in the floor-length gown.
Sporting her dark hair back in a sleek bun, Kanye's ex-wife kept it simple and let her dress do the talking.
Kourtney Kardashian may have made headlines as the only family member to walk the Oscars red carpet, but Kim took the crown at the after-party.
While the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star chose a pop of color for the event, Julia opted for an all-black dominatrix look.
Fans were floored when Kanye's recent fling showed up at the Vanity Fair bash and walked the same red carpet as Kim. Making her presence known, Julia proved she belonged at the star-studded event just as much as her ex-boyfriend's baby mama.
Rocking a black leather dress with knotted neckline, the Uncut Gems actress, 32, wore matching gloves and held onto a questionable accessory.
Julia's purse appeared to be made out of human hair. That didn't stop her from proudly clutching it while posing for photos. Sporting her signature black eyeliner and nude lips, while Julia's look was completely different from Kim's, they both opted for the same hairstyle.
It's unclear if the women saw each other or spoke once inside the party. Kim was there with Kourtney, Travis Barker, and Kendall Jenner so she had plenty of people to talk to.
Vanity Fair's party marks the first event Kim and Julia have both attended. Despite being in Milan at the same time for fashion week, they went to different shows.
Kanye's romance was Julia was short-lived. The duo began dating after meeting on New Year's Eve in Miami. They went full-steam ahead by releasing PDA-filled shots, but the spark faded.
Julia revealed they were no longer dating last month.
Kim's divorce from Kanye is still ongoing. The former couple is trying to work out specifics like custody of their four children. The judge recently declared them both legally single — a huge win for Kim who's been pushing for the outcome.