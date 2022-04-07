'RHONY' Producers 'Not Having Success' Finding 'Diverse' Group To Place Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan

Now that Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan are out of The Real Housewives of New York, producers want a "diverse friend group" to replace the show's longtime stars — but Radar is told they aren't having luck.

Sources tell us Bravo producers have been "actively interviewing" potential newbies for Season 14 but are "not having success." The problem is that their criteria are proving to be a challenge.