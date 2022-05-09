Gloves OFF! Tarek El Moussa Drags Wife Heather Away By Her Arm After 'Sideline Spat' With Ex Christina & Husband Josh Hall

Tarek El Moussa's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, appeared to have a full-blown showdown with his ex-wife, Christina Haack, during a soccer game on Saturday.

At one point of the "sideline spat," Tarek, 40, could be seen dragging his spouse, 34, away by the arm in photos obtained by Daily Mail, seemingly in an effort to end the drama.

Christina, 38, was seated alongside her new husband, Josh Hall, as Heather reportedly confronted her during their Newport Beach outing.