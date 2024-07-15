SECURITY SCARES: How Joe Biden & Trump’s Campaigns are Throwing Rings of Steel Round the Rivals

In the immediate aftermath of the terrifying ordeal that nearly cost Trump his life, actions were also being taken to prevent any violence from breaking out at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin this week.

The Trump campaign has instructed staff to avoid offices in Washington and Florida until safety assessments are completed, The Guardian reported. Following the shooting, co-managers of the Trump team, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, sent a memo informing staff that the RNC would proceed as planned, but there would be "armed security presence with 24/7 officers onsite," per the outlet.

Campaign staffers were also urged to remain vigilant about "political polarization this heated election" in the memo, which stated: "If something looks or feels off, please flag it immediately for leadership on an onsite security team."