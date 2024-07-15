SECURITY SCARES: How Joe Biden & Trump’s Campaigns are Throwing Rings of Steel Round the Rivals
In the wake of Saturday's shocking assassination attempt on Donald Trump, security measures are beefing up around the GOP presidential candidate and his political rival, President Joe Biden.
RadarOnline.com can reveal both campaigns have been on high alert since the security breach at Trump's Pennsylvania rally that left the former president injured and two people dead, including the gunman. Among the desperate measures being rushed into place to shield Biden and Trump are road closures, multi-agency task forces, restricted campaign visits, and Trump Tower being transformed into a fortress.
In the immediate aftermath of the terrifying ordeal that nearly cost Trump his life, actions were also being taken to prevent any violence from breaking out at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin this week.
The Trump campaign has instructed staff to avoid offices in Washington and Florida until safety assessments are completed, The Guardian reported. Following the shooting, co-managers of the Trump team, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, sent a memo informing staff that the RNC would proceed as planned, but there would be "armed security presence with 24/7 officers onsite," per the outlet.
Campaign staffers were also urged to remain vigilant about "political polarization this heated election" in the memo, which stated: "If something looks or feels off, please flag it immediately for leadership on an onsite security team."
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a post on X ahead of this week's event: "My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation." "We cannot be a country that accepts political violence of any kind—that is not who we are as Americans."
The Secret Service has prohibited guests from bringing guns inside main event spaces, but the ban cannot be enforced outside the "hard perimeter" of the RNC due to Wisconsin state law.
- RADAR EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Turns Back on George Clooney After Brutal Op-Ed Takedown on Old ‘Friend’ Biden
- 'Contrary to Everything We Stand for': President Joe Biden Condemns Attack on Trump and Calls for 'Unity'
- Blood-Stained Hero Tells of Assassination Aftermath After Madman Unloaded Rifle at Trump Rally
Trump Tower in New York has also become a fortress in the shooting aftermath, with Mayor Eric Adams announcing on X: "Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is surging officers to certain sites across the five boroughs."
Meanwhile, police in Las Vegas were implementing extra security measures ahead of Biden's trip to Sin City for a pair of conferences on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was ramping up resources at each location the president planned to visit, and that road closures should be expected over the next three days.
The assassination attempt at Trump's rally marked the most critical security challenge for the U.S. Secret Service since President Ronald Reagan was shot, and survived, in 1981.
In a social media post, an oversight committee from the Republican-led House of Representatives announced plans to question Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle about the Pennsylvania shooting at a hearing on July 22.
The panel said via X: "Americans demand answers about the assassination attempt of President Trump."