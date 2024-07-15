The attorney for the family of slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has vowed to keep fighting for justice after the shock dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charges.

Allred continued: “The dismissal only strengthens our resolve to pursue justice in the civil case that we have filed against him in Santa Fe, New Mexico ... We are going to fight to the end for Halyna Hutchins.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baldwin, 66, was on trial for holding the prop gun that fired a live round and killed Hutchins in a tragic on-set accident in 2021 and could have faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

The case was tossed after judge Marlowe Sommer ruled that prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the actor's defense team. Baldwin cried in court as the decision was announced, hugging his legal team and wife Hilaria following a bizarre turn in the trial with the sudden resignation of prosecutor Erlinda Johnson and fellow prosecutor Kari Morrissey calling herself as a witness.

He broke his silence in an Instagram post soon afterward, writing: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”