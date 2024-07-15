The attorney for the family of slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has vowed to keep fighting for justice after the shock dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charges.

‘RUST’ ROW: Alec Baldwin’s Case Dismissal Sparks ‘Pursuit of Justice’ Mission by Family of Shot Halyna Hutchins
The attorney for the family of slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins vowed to keep fighting for justice after the shock dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charges.
Famed lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Hutchins' mother Olga Solovey, father Anatolii Androsovych, and sister Svetlana Zemko in a civil negligence lawsuit against Baldwin, said on Saturday she “respectfully disagrees" with the court's decision — and that the trial's sudden end was “devastating to the family in Ukraine who mourn her loss every day,” RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Allred continued: “The dismissal only strengthens our resolve to pursue justice in the civil case that we have filed against him in Santa Fe, New Mexico ... We are going to fight to the end for Halyna Hutchins.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baldwin, 66, was on trial for holding the prop gun that fired a live round and killed Hutchins in a tragic on-set accident in 2021 and could have faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted.
The case was tossed after judge Marlowe Sommer ruled that prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the actor's defense team. Baldwin cried in court as the decision was announced, hugging his legal team and wife Hilaria following a bizarre turn in the trial with the sudden resignation of prosecutor Erlinda Johnson and fellow prosecutor Kari Morrissey calling herself as a witness.
He broke his silence in an Instagram post soon afterward, writing: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”
Although the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Baldwin cannot face criminal charges again, Allred said she is determined to proceed with the family's civil suit to hold Baldwin and “the entire Rust production accountable.”
Hutchins' widower Matthew Hutchins previously settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Baldwin and the Rust producers 2022, saying that his wife's death was a “terrible accident” but he had “no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame.”
In the wake of the dismissal, however, he may be pursuing legal action again. His attorney, Brian J. Parish, told Deadline: “We respect the court’s decision. We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr. Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins.”