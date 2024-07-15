FAMILY DRAMA: Georgia Grandmother Got 'Tired' of Taking Care of Her Grandkids — Parents Now Accused of Neglect
A grandmother in Georgia reportedly called 911 to have police talk with her grandson about riding his bike on a busy highway, but it ended with the child’s parents being arrested, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A deputy received a 911 call from the grandmother and arrived on the scene in Carroll County and found three minor children home alone and the grandmother next door, Front Page Detectives reported.
The deputy talked to the grandmother, Machelle Turner, who said she was “tired of taking care of all these kids” and the children’s parents, Steve and Jessica Bailey, refused to do their part.
The deputy called the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services and while they were waiting for them to arrive, Jessica Bailey, 40, arrived at home in a white SUV and started yelling at the children, asking if they wanted “to go back to foster care.”
The deputy asked for permission to enter the home and Jessica gave him permission, according to an affidavit obtained by The Daily Tribune News.
While inside, the deputy said he noticed an overwhelming smell of animal urine and feces. He also noticed a refrigerator and freezer in the house, but both with locks on them.
There was no other food in the cabinets other than sauces, and he said it was so hot it felt like “being inside a vehicle on a hot summer day with no air flow.”
However, the deputy found a locked bedroom, which Jessica shared with her husband, 61-year-old Steve. Inside that locked bedroom was a window air-conditioning unit set to 54 degrees and a fully stocked mini-fridge.
Jessica told authorities that her husband locked away food because the children went through it too quickly.
As the deputy was talking to Jessica, he noticed she started cleaning the house, throwing away trash and moldy food.
The deputy found another locked bedroom, which reportedly belonged to another daughter that Jessica said was away “in boot camp.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The grandmother told authorities that the children often slept on the floor in the kitchen because it was cooler there.
The Baileys were arrested and charged with first degree cruelty to children. They have since bonded out of jail, but it’s not clear when they are due back in court or what happened with the children.