MORE MOANING: Meghan Markle ‘Burst Into Flood of Tears’ After Prince William Failed to Shut Down Bullying Allegations
In a resurfaced viral clip from Netflix’s documentary on Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle was in “floods of tears” after Buckingham Palace issued a joint statement from himself and Prince William that the heir to the throne never bullied his wife, RadarOnline.com today reveals.
Harry is reportedly furious the statement was issued without his consent and claims this was the “wedge” that allowed the feud between the heir and the spare to continue unabated over the last four years. He's always contended that it was William’s bullying that saw the Sussex’s abandon the monarchy and flee to California, where they’re now raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
As the Mirror reported, in the resurfaced clip, Harry discusses the issue in episode five of the six-part docuseries where he states: "I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side.”
He goes on to say: "And I get, part of that I get. I understand right? That’s his inheritance, so to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.”
However, Harry then states that after he learned about the Palace’s joint statement: "I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that.
"And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."
Yet, the fact that Harry and Meghan were willing to even make the explosive series won’t do the couple any favors, even with Harry’s petulance and Meghan’s constant crying, complaining, and lashing out at the Royal family.
Historian Ed Owens noted on the Mirror’s podcast Pod Save the King, the couple’s decision to “air their dirty laundry in public,” has damaged the idea of a family monarchy.
Meanwhile, tensions are high again while the Sussex’s eye another Netflix deal, as RadarOnline previously reported.
Although they were initially dropped by the streaming service, they have now reportedly brought their deal back from the dead and are mulling ideas for a new tell-all.
"Seeing that the Sussexes are in good with Netflix again definitely raises fears of what they're going to do next," an insider told us.
All this while William is doing his utmost to keep Harry and Meghan far away from his wife, as she continues to battle cancer.
Former royal butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, Paul Burrell told an outlet: "Make no mistake, William is keeping Kate and his family well away from Meghan and Harry."
"The door of Adelaide Cottage is shut, and there is no way in for Harry and Meghan. William knows that Harry can’t be trusted and doesn’t want any more upset in his family."
This, despite Meghan trying to backtrack and rekindle a relationship with the Princess of Wales.
A source said: "She wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn’t want any bad blood between them."
"Meghan's friends say she regrets how things went down, and she never meant any harm to Kate," they added. "Though, she must realize she could’ve done things differently. Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time."
If reports are to be believed, the ex-actress and royal-turned-dog biscuit manufacturer is all in her feelings about Kate's cancer struggle. She's also said to be remorseful about the feud that's raged between them since she asked to use Kate's lip gloss at an event in early 2018.