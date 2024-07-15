As the Mirror reported, in the resurfaced clip, Harry discusses the issue in episode five of the six-part docuseries where he states: "I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side.”

He goes on to say: "And I get, part of that I get. I understand right? That’s his inheritance, so to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.”

However, Harry then states that after he learned about the Palace’s joint statement: "I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that.

"And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."